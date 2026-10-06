Replay's October theme is 'spooky': send us creepy, scary and weird clips for a chance to win a £/$250 Amazon voucher!

News
By
Published

You can enter any gaming clips for Replay, but October is all about the Halloween spooky times

Replay spooky theme
(Image credit: Capcom)

This month Replay's theme is 'spooky' because it's Halloween, and you can't stop me. It doesn't have to be horror outright, just anything that fits this spine-chilling season, from creepy moments to eerie happenings. Although full on scares are totally okay too. There's basically only one rule: is the clip spooky? If it is, send it to us for a chance to win a $/£250 Amazon voucher.

GamesRadar+ Replay is the community video series made by you: you can submit and share your clips here for the fame, bragging rights, and the chance to win one of two $/£250 Amazon vouchers - one for the best clip of any game in general, and one for the best clip in this month's spooky theme.

So, if you've done something you think is amazing, unbelievable, or seen anything worth showing off, send it to us and we'll share it with the world. You can submit clips via the big orange button below for a chance to have it seen by the entire GamesRadar audience, with the winners then chosen by the GamesRadar+ team at the end of the month.

By submitting your clip, you agree to the Terms and Conditions.

If you need a helping hand, here's how to record gameplay on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Switch/Switch 2 to save your highlights.

If we like your clip then we'll post it and share it, so you can join the Replay ranks like the videos you can see below.

Leon Hurley
Leon Hurley
Managing editor for guides

I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Playing Nintendo Switch Sports Resort feels like a blast from the Wii past
    1
    I flew straight down the volcano in Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, and I'm happy to report that one of my favorite childhood activities just got way better
  2. 2
    Silver Pines review: "This horror Metroidvania take on Silent Hill and Resident Evil is a mystery that's hard to put down"
  3. 3
    I've been reviewing top board games all year, now that cosy season is upon us these are the discounts I'd scoop up
  4. 4
    Your Zelda Ocarina of Time guide to Prime Day, all the discounts Hyrulians need to know about this week
  5. 5
    Hideo Kojima teases future cameos in a "big live-action movie" and a "major anime title"