This month Replay's theme is 'spooky' because it's Halloween, and you can't stop me. It doesn't have to be horror outright, just anything that fits this spine-chilling season, from creepy moments to eerie happenings. Although full on scares are totally okay too. There's basically only one rule: is the clip spooky? If it is, send it to us for a chance to win a $/£250 Amazon voucher.
GamesRadar+ Replay is the community video series made by you: you can submit and share your clips here for the fame, bragging rights, and the chance to win one of two $/£250 Amazon vouchers - one for the best clip of any game in general, and one for the best clip in this month's spooky theme.
So, if you've done something you think is amazing, unbelievable, or seen anything worth showing off, send it to us and we'll share it with the world. You can submit clips via the big orange button below for a chance to have it seen by the entire GamesRadar audience, with the winners then chosen by the GamesRadar+ team at the end of the month.
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.
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