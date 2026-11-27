Hollow Knight house Team Cherry hosted a short "Cherry Time" showcase today, November 27, with much of it focusing on other indie devs who'll surely benefit from the visibility. One of those developers is Makoto Koji, known to many as the voice of Hornet in both Hollow Knight and Silksong, who now has a gorgeous game of her own on the way.
It's official: Team Cherry is a publisher now. "As soon as their games are ready, these new titles will be releasing under the brand new Team Cherry Presents label," a blog post explains. This label is helmed by Team Cherry's fourth employee, Huy Le, who now acts as "technical director and on-going support for all the Team Cherry Presents games." That's right, folks: to support its publishing operations, Team Cherry has expanded by a whopping 33% and hired one whole person.
The latter is Koji's game, which sees "interstellar botanist Hatti and her trusty translator, Oliver" navigate a vibrant, verdant world of alien flora and fauna. Billed as a "breezy" puzzle adventure, The Botanist and the Translator looks exploration-focused but in less of a Metroidvania way – that is, Silksong enemies taking a piece of my soul every time I run past – and in more of a "casual" way.
Blokkan: Secret of the Walking City is another mystery puzzle game, but it trades plants for machines. Set in a giant walking city filled with robots, including "famous investigator Abe Lightfoot and his eager assistant Momo," Blokkan looks like a robot version of the Ace Attorney courtroom and investigation games. "Search crime scenes for clues, interview witnesses, and use deduction to uncover the culprit!" developer Rohan Fraser says.
Radio Rain, a lush 2D action platformer, is closest to Team Cherry's own games in spirit. Young protagonist Cass explores an unfamiliar world with her spirit companion, bashing bosses and soaking up a lovely soundtrack as she goes. Coupled with Team Cherry's seal of approval, the game's description is downright catnip for Hollow Knight fans: "Wander through a beautiful, detailed overworld full of hidden secrets and surprising encounters."
Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.