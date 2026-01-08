After 25 million copies sold, Phasmophobia maker follows Palworld and Among Us devs, forming an indie publisher to "champion and encourage creativity"

Kinetic Games is opening Kinetic Publishing

The developer behind Phasmophobia, quietly one of the biggest indie hits of the decade, is using its massive success to help other small game makers with its new publishing label.

Developer Kinetic Games today announced the launch of Kinetic Publishing, a publishing arm that "aims to champion innovation within the independent game development space, and helps teams on games across a wide range of genres, with a focus on a small slate," per a press release.

Not much is changing for Kineti