Traditionally, Black Friday deals have been focused on spending money, but a special subcategory of deals actually lets you buy money. That's because over at Amazon, quite a few gift cards are reduced, letting you spend less money on a card than their financial value actually is.
There are plenty of gift card deals at Amazon, and that includes a few reductions which will be particularly interesting for gamers. The actual selection of gaming gift card deals is limited (to, uh, one), but there are also movie theater chains and fast food outlets which have their gift cards reduced too. So we'll hopefully be able to find you something useful to you, or that you'd happily give to someone.
Why Black Friday gift card deals are better than you'd first think
On the surface, a reduction in a gift card seems like a nice little way to save money on a gift, or a workaround to get a cheaper meal or theater ticket. But they're a little better than you'd first think.
Usually, when a retailer or outlet is offering promotions, it'll let you pick a certain one. You generally can't double promotions in most shops, so you have to pick whichever is best for your purchase.
However if you're paying for said purchase with a reduced gift card, that often doesn't count as a promotion. In short, if Domino's is running several deals on pizzas, you'd usually only need to pick one; if you're using a gift card you bought for less, this effectively acts as a second deal.
This is generally the case, but not always, and you can be sure by checking the small print in the Amazon listing before you buy it.
Just check before you buy the card: some of these are physical ones, which can only be used in the brand's branches, and others are online ones that can only be redeemed in certain places. Make sure you're buying a gift card that you, or your recipient, can actually use.
And before you start planning an elaborate system: you can't use a gift card to buy a gift card. That'd be an amazing hack that'd save you literally infinite money if done enough times, but the shops are way ahead of you and prohibit that.
Tom Bedford is a contributor who's been writing about tech, gaming and entertainment for over 7 years. He was on the team at TechRadar and WhattoWatch, two of GamesRadar's sister brands, before becoming a freelance writer in late 2025.
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