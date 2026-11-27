May I remind you, GTA 6 wasn't the only game to come out in the last two weeks. Clicky Islands, a fun throwback island builder published by Palworld company Pocketpair, arrived earlier in the month, and according to the publisher's estimates, it's doing very well indeed.
On Twitter, John 'Bucky' Buckley, the head of publishing and communications at Pocketpair, takes a second to highlight just how successful the game's been. "Clicky Islands launched ten days ago, and it's smashed every target!" he writes. "Really proud to be supporting this game and the two Polish wizards who cooked it up!"
It is a delightful little gem that merges citybuilding and idle game ideas. Essentially, you land on a remote island, and start making it more habitable for your people, but how you do that is distinctly streamlined – you mostly just click around and let things be built, gradually accruing more resources.
I became enraptured by Cookie Clicker back in the day, and this tickles that same impulse. It's just nice to watch the numbers go up with minimal effort! Clicky Islands is the platonic ideal of a project for the publishing wing of Pocketpair, because it's a novel release from a creative duo, known as Karrot Games, who simply can't muster the kind of reach the company behind Palworld can.
As Pocketpair's monster-collecting survival adventure continues to grow, more opportunities for games like this can and will emerge, and it's good to see that money and energy being put to good use. If Clicky Islands is anything to go by, I'd keep an eye on what else the publisher may have in store.
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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