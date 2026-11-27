I'd never paid much mind to the Lego Minifigures Series, but the September release of the Shrek series changed all of that. One of the load-bearing icons of Zillennial culture has been Lego-ified, and I've been slowly collecting the figures ever since. I shouldn't have, though, as a Black Friday discount means I should have waited.
You can now pick up the Minifigures Shrek Series boxes for 30% off at the Lego website, so the packs are $3.49 in the US and £2.44 in the UK, and in the US the 6-pack box is also down to $20. With 12 figures to collect, a 30% saving gets you 12 boxes for the price of 9 (although Minifigures are random, and by the way my own collection is going, I'm going to need far more than 12 boxes to bag them all). It's certainly one of the stronger Lego Black Friday deals so far.
As far as I can tell, this is the only price reduction the Lego Minifigures Shrek Series has seen. Given that the series is due to wrap up in the next few months, it's time to start buying if you haven't already.
This six-pack doesn't actually save you money over buying six individual packs, but it's a better gift-sized pack if you're buying for someone else. And rolling six dice at once feels luckier than one die six times, right?
Don't want a minifigure, but a massive-figure? The Lego Shrek building kit, which makes a statue of Shrek and Donkey (and has a Puss in Boots minifigure) is reduced in the Black Friday sales too. It's not as cute as the figs, but it's a better build (and isn't as weird-looking as whatever we're getting in Shrek 5!).
This Shrek building kit is enjoying its first serious discount, making for a 20% saving in total. It's not a play kit but a model which you'll put on a shelf or cupboard. Not all brands are reducing this kit just yet, and Amazon has one of the few reductions.
When the Lego Minifigures Shrek series was announced, I knew I could very quickly spend too much money on these boxes. For those who aren't familiar, there are 12 figures to collect, and each box has a random one — statistically, you're likely to need to buy more than 12 boxes to get them all.
So far I've opened six boxes: I've gotten the Fiona and Donkey combo, Prince Charming... and two Merlins and two Fairy Godmothers. Luck isn't with me, but I'm holding out for a hero. I don't need every model (and I really don't need another Merlin or Fairy Godmother...), but I'd love to get Shrek, and maybe Lord Farquaad and Gingie, so I've collected all the main characters.
To pace buying them, I set myself a list of 12 minor life goals to achieve; each time I hit one, I get a box. They're nothing major: milestones in my marathon training plan, targets in my creative hobbies, a few easy wins like my birthday and Christmas. And my flatmate gifted me a box too.
I'm no Minifigures Series analyst, but I'm under the impression that Lego will stop selling these kits in January, when the next range seems due to release. According to rumors, this is set to be a Castles themed range; my bank account is glad that it's not from another pop culture franchise I like like Lord of The Rings, AKA some of the best Lego sets. But that means that there's not long to go for me to buy these kits.
That's why I'm jumping on this deal; it could be my last hurrah to get Shrek himself. And yes, I've identified several goals which could be achieved in the next few weeks, so I'll earn everything I buy in the deals (well, as long as I can motivate myself for a cold December 30km run...)
The only problem now is that Lego's website has a maximum limit of 5 Minifigures sets where I live (it's at 24 in the US, you lucky things) which won't take me to the minimum spend for free delivery. So I guess I'll have to find something else to order too...
Tom Bedford is a contributor who's been writing about tech, gaming and entertainment for over 7 years. He was on the team at TechRadar and WhattoWatch, two of GamesRadar's sister brands, before becoming a freelance writer in late 2025.
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