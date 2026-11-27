New Radical Games has had its unannounced project canceled according to a developer, with the studio speculated to have been working on a The Simpsons: Hit & Run remake.
Earlier this year, Simpsons creator Matt Groening casually dropped the news that something to do with The Simpsons: Hit & Run was happening, saying at a D23 panel that "the original game is coming back in some form." This, mixed with New Radical's now-deleted LinkedIn hiring post that mentioned "our stylized game" which would naturally fit with The Simpsons, had folks speculating that the studio – partially comprised of devs from OG Hit & Run studio, Radical Entertainment – might be working on a remake.
However, whatever the studio was working on has now unfortunately been scrapped. Darren Evenson – senior game designer at New Radical Games – posts on LinkedIn saying the devs' latest project "was part of a whole gaggle of cancellations."
While The Simpsons link is still unconfirmed, Evenson writes "if you don't make the money, then you don't get the power" which is a reference to Scarface – which Radical also worked on a game for. However, this line was famously parodied in The Simpsons when Homer has his giant pile of sugar in the backyard. I could be reading entirely too much into it, but that could be a hint that this was sadly a Hit & Run remaster that was canned.
Needless to say, fans aren't happy. "I'm never going to emotionally recover from this," one says on Twitter in response. "Yeah bro is paraphrasing a quote from Homer it's over boys," speculates another.
There's no wonder the news is having such an impact, even without confirmation that a remake was definitely canceled. Sure, GTA 6 is the highest-rated game of all time and people were waiting 13 years for it to come out, but after 23 years, The Simpsons Hit & Run was the real open-world car-stealing game that everyone was waiting to see get a follow-up.
The iconic licensed title is still one of the most beloved games ever made, and fans have been asking for a sequel for decades, but despite its massive success – and reports emerging that there was a sequel in the works – one never came to fruition. The unrelated The Simpsons Game was the only console game the franchise has had since.
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Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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