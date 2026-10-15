Shigaku codes (October 2026) for free Rerolls and Cash

Shigaku codes will give you more opportunities to rise to the top of the class, as you go about your day in this Japanese school life simulation. Of course, it's not all about homework and tests, as you'll also need to hone your fighting skills to deal with threats across the schoolyard.
The promos available unlock a large number of free rerolls, which is handy as you'll need to them to modify everything from your abilities to your appearance, and even your name, while also giving some cash to spend in this slice of life Roblox experience. If you're ready to attend class, then these are the codes for Shigaku and how to redeem them.
If you're looking for promos with a more general use in all experiences, then we've got the latest information on the Roblox promo codes.
All Shigaku codes
The following Shigaku codes are available to claim rewards:
HALLOWEEN2026 – 150x Rerolls new!
25KMEMBERS – 100x Rerolls, 500x Cash
2XROLLS – 150x Rerolls, x2 Rerolls on packs for 60 min
JUSTTHESTART – 10x Rerolls
LAPEACE – 10x Rerolls
40KFAVS – 100x Rerolls
35KLIKES – 100x Rerolls
BUGFIXES – 3x Rerolls
1KLIKESANDDELAYSORRY – 25x Rerolls
RELEASETHANKYOU – 25x Rerolls
MOREMOREMORE – 25x Rerolls
MYBADFIXESOTW – 25x Rerolls
There are plenty of codes for Shigaku that are currently active, with a majority of them providing rerolls in varying numbers so you can have more RNG attempts at modifying your character. At least one promo also gives you some cash, to top up your wallet for future purchases.
To redeem Shigaku codes you need to join the dsafasfasdfasdf community from the main Roblox screen, which is what the game means when it says you must "join the (私学) Shigaku group."
With that done, hit the ... MENU icon on the left of the screen, then choose the SETTINGS option from the menu that pops up. In the next menu select the CODES tab, and then use the ENTER CODE text box to type in a promo before hitting the REDEEM button. Codes for Shigaku are not case sensitive, so just focus on the correct spelling.
Expired Shigaku codes
2XROLLSFIXED – 50x Rerolls
WEREBACK – 150x Rerolls
LOCKERSFIXED – 1x Reroll
MASTERMANIPULATOR – 9x Rerolls
30KLIKES – 25x Rerolls
SORRY4DELAYTHATSONUS – 25x Rerolls
There are a number of expired Shigaku codes, as while some promos seem to stick around for a while there are others that only have a short shelf life. Make sure you go ahead and claim all of the active codes while you can, so you don't miss out on any rewards.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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