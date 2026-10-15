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Shigaku codes (October 2026) for free Rerolls and Cash

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Codes for Shigaku will help you out in the classroom with rerolls to change your attributes and cash to spend

Press shot for Shigaku codes showing two characters perched on a wall alongside the game logo
(Image credit: dsafasfasdfasdf)
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Shigaku codes will give you more opportunities to rise to the top of the class, as you go about your day in this Japanese school life simulation. Of course, it's not all about homework and tests, as you'll also need to hone your fighting skills to deal with threats across the schoolyard.

The promos available unlock a large number of free rerolls, which is handy as you'll need to them to modify everything from your abilities to your appearance, and even your name, while also giving some cash to spend in this slice of life Roblox experience. If you're ready to attend class, then these are the codes for Shigaku and how to redeem them.

If you're looking for promos with a more general use in all experiences, then we've got the latest information on the Roblox promo codes.

All Shigaku codes

The menu used to redeem Shigaku codes

(Image credit: dsafasfasdfasdf)

The following Shigaku codes are available to claim rewards:

  • HALLOWEEN2026 – 150x Rerolls new!
  • 25KMEMBERS – 100x Rerolls, 500x Cash
  • 2XROLLS – 150x Rerolls, x2 Rerolls on packs for 60 min
  • JUSTTHESTART – 10x Rerolls
  • LAPEACE – 10x Rerolls
  • 40KFAVS – 100x Rerolls
  • 35KLIKES – 100x Rerolls
  • BUGFIXES – 3x Rerolls
  • 1KLIKESANDDELAYSORRY – 25x Rerolls
  • RELEASETHANKYOU – 25x Rerolls
  • MOREMOREMORE – 25x Rerolls
  • MYBADFIXESOTW – 25x Rerolls

There are plenty of codes for Shigaku that are currently active, with a majority of them providing rerolls in varying numbers so you can have more RNG attempts at modifying your character. At least one promo also gives you some cash, to top up your wallet for future purchases.

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How to redeem Shigaku codes

An orange arrows showing how to access the menu to redeem Shigaku codes

(Image credit: dsafasfasdfasdf)

To redeem Shigaku codes you need to join the dsafasfasdfasdf community from the main Roblox screen, which is what the game means when it says you must "join the (私学) Shigaku group."

With that done, hit the ... MENU icon on the left of the screen, then choose the SETTINGS option from the menu that pops up. In the next menu select the CODES tab, and then use the ENTER CODE text box to type in a promo before hitting the REDEEM button. Codes for Shigaku are not case sensitive, so just focus on the correct spelling.

Expired Shigaku codes

  • 2XROLLSFIXED – 50x Rerolls
  • WEREBACK – 150x Rerolls
  • LOCKERSFIXED – 1x Reroll
  • MASTERMANIPULATOR – 9x Rerolls
  • 30KLIKES – 25x Rerolls
  • SORRY4DELAYTHATSONUS – 25x Rerolls

There are a number of expired Shigaku codes, as while some promos seem to stick around for a while there are others that only have a short shelf life. Make sure you go ahead and claim all of the active codes while you can, so you don't miss out on any rewards.

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Iain Wilson
Iain Wilson
Guides Editor

Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.

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