Morioh High codes (October 2026) for Rerolls and Arrow Shards

With these Morioh High codes, you'll have plenty of chances to reroll for new Stands since they grants heaps of rerolls and Arrow Shards. While you can earn Arrow Shards in-game by completing Occult Club cases, it can't ever hurt to get more for free, especially since it takes ten to get one reroll.
Based on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Morioh High uses a Stand-Based combat system - so no, this isn't just a cosy high-school sim. Combat is rife here among the bizarre goings on you'd expect from a Jojo-inspired Roblox adventure, so getting the best Stands possible is the best way to stand out in battle. With that in mind, here are the latest Morioh High codes.
For some more general account rewards that you can use across multiple experiences, check out the latest Roblox promo codes, too.
All Morioh High codes
These are the Morioh High codes you can redeem right now:
GAUNTLET - 10x Rerolls, 15x Arrow Shards
WHITESNAKE - 10x Rerolls, 15x Arrow Shards
DELAYMBALL - 5x Rerolls, 20x Arrow Shards
WEHEARYOUGUYS - 10x Rerolls, 15x Arrow Shards
THANKYOUFORLIKES - 10x Rerolls, 15x Arrow Shards
RELEASECSBKZM - 50x Rerolls, 100x Arrow Shards
PLAYERS5MVBYT - 10x Rerolls, 30x Arrow Shards
So far, all Morioh High codes have awarded players with a combination of rerolls and Arrow Shards, both of which equate to Stand rerolls in-game, with Arrow Shards being used up first. If you're desperate to get a better Stand, then, hopefully these promos get you there.
To redeem Morioh High codes, you first must join the Not a Stand Game group on Roblox. Unfortunately, you have to close the game to do this, but once you've done it once, you won't have to do it again.
Once you've joined the group, click on the Menu button on the left-hand side of the screen, then select the Settings menu, before clicking on the Codes tab. Here, you can enter active codes and even see which codes you've already redeemed.
Expired Morioh High codes
There are currently no expired Morioh High codes.
Since Morioh High is a relatively new Roblox game, none of the current codes have expired so far. I don't expect that to last long though, so make sure you redeem codes as soon as possible. I'll move them down here as soon as they're invalidated.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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