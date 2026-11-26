If you want to enjoy your games, TV shows and movies, getting a good-looking screen is half of the battle. OLED TVs are some of the best out there, due to the screen tech offering unmatched contrast and true darkness. Only, there's a catch.
OLED TVs are some of the most expensive out there. That's why a Black Friday deal is helpful: it lets you pick up an expensive set at a greatly reduced cost. These sets are so expensive that discounts of hundreds, even thousands, of dollars are commonplace. To help you find a Black Friday deal on an OLED TV you should own, I've found three deals in three different price brackets: some more affordable models under $799, a handful of mid-rangers under $1,499, and then some premium options for more than that.
One of Samsung's most affordable TVs, this set has been slowly dropping in price for the last few months, and now it's at its lowest-ever price. Multiple size models are reduced, but the 48-incher is the one which sits under the price threshold.
Sitting right on the border between budget and mid-range is Roku, which often makes affordable tech, and that's why you can get a 65-inch OLED for a relatively low price. This is a new low price for the set.
This well-received TV set from 2026 is quite new to be getting a big discount, albeit a smaller saving than some alternatives. It's not as big as some other discounted TVs, but you're paying for a brand-new set.
If you're looking for a nice new gaming TV, you don't need OLED, of course. Your console or docked handheld will work just as well if you don't stretch for the premium tech.
OLED is only to be seriously considered if you're putting some money towards a fancy home theater set-up, and want a great set to be part of that. OLED offers true blacks as the LEDs turn totally off, unlike on an LCD-based set, and the tech also offers more vivid colors, better contrast and wider viewing angles.
Some LCD technologies offer similar benefits at a lower price. Mini LED and QLED both use smaller backlights to offer great contrast in different ways, and some brands have their own technology to solve the LED shortcomings.
Screen tech isn't the only consideration too. If you're buying a set for gaming, you'll need to look into the number of ports and space behind the set, while screen size, operating system and mounting are all things to decide on before you buy a set.
Tom Bedford is a contributor who's been writing about tech, gaming and entertainment for over 7 years. He was on the team at TechRadar and WhattoWatch, two of GamesRadar's sister brands, before becoming a freelance writer in late 2025.
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