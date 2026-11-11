World of Stands codes (November 2026) for Arrows and more

World of Stands codes can give you a decent boost in this action RPG based on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, as you fight against enemy Stand users and tough bosses that stand in your way. After development went on hiatus around a year ago, the game is now back with regular updates promised and, of course, those all important promos.
The main rewards from recent codes have been various types of Arrows used in summoning, along with Locacaca Fruits and Gold currency to top up your balances in this battling Roblox experience. If you're all set for your own bizarre adventure, then here are the codes for World of Stands and how to redeem them.
If you'd like some more general promos that unlock rewards for your avatar, then we've also got the latest Roblox promo codes covered.
All World of Stands codes
The following World of Stands codes are currently active:
At the moment there is just the one World of Stands code available, though this will unlock an extra Stand Storage Slot and some Haunted Arrows for summoning Stands. Currently promos seem to be lasting for a couple of weeks tops, so don't delay claiming any listed here as long as you've reached the required level with your character.
To redeem World of Stands codes, you need to tap the Menu button at the top of the screen, then from the next menu hit the Player icon, and finally select the Settings icon. You'll then see an Enter Code text box at the bottom of the screen, so use that to type in a promo before using the REDEEM button to claim your rewards. Codes for World of Stands are not case-sensitive, though many of them have a certain level requirement you need to reach before you can redeem them.
There are plenty of expired World of Stands codes as they've been around for a while, and the most recent ones are listed here for reference. New promos aren't sticking around, so grab any active codes while you can.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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