The 5 top movies you need to watch in November 2026

There are a ton of major movies dropping in November; in fact, it's a pretty busy time at your local cineplex, so I've decided to, yet again, provide a handy monthly round-up of the 5 best films on the way.
After a pretty stacked October filled with new movies with fresh stories, November is packed with some franchise love. There are Godzilla shenanigans, some comedy stylings, and a new Hunger Games movie as well (we are so back). There are still some exciting non-franchise picks too, so really November has it all. No matter what kind of genre, movie fan you are, you'll have something to run to the silver screen to see.
So what are you waiting for? Grab your popcorn and get ready to plan your next cinema trip. Here are the top movies to watch in November, listed in no particular order.
Release date: November 6, 2026 Where to watch: In cinemas
Set two years after the smash hit Godzilla Minus One, the scaly beast is back with a vengeance in Godzilla Minus Zero, which finds the Shikishima family still reeling from the war in Tokyo when the regenerated threat resurfaces. This is one of my most anticipated upcoming horror movies as a big monster fan. The trailer looks fantastic too, which is a nice bonus.
Release date: November 13, 2026 Where to watch: In cinemas
Superman's Lex Luthor star Nicholas Hoult is turning back to the dark side as he plays a social media-savvy bank robber part of a crew who streams their break ins online. But trouble ensues when an FBI agent catches wind of their viral activity. This one does look like a ton of fun and like a proper popcorn movie. The premise is hilarious and the cat-and-mouse chase looks like it will get our heart rates going from all the clips that I've seen so far.
Release date: November 25, 2026 Where to watch: In cinemas
Over two decades since Meet the Parents kicked off the Fockers franchise we are now back with a brand new chapter to the funny family story. The hilarious Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro return and this time they are worried about Greg and Pam Focker's now-grown son's new and very mysterious fiancée who they believe is a mismatch. Ariana Grande plays said fiancée while Skyler Gisondo takes on the role of Henry (Greg's son). If you are looking for a straight comedy in November, this is it folks.
Release date: November 25, 2026 Where to watch: In cinemas
Brad Pitt brings his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood character back to life in this new David Fincher-directed movie, following the stuntman as he tackles a new and more dangerous Hollywood run by murder, blackmail, theft, and extortion. The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth looks fun, sunsoaked, and the perfect way to fight off any winter blues as you tuck in and watch Pitt get to work in a yellow shirt and retro sunglasses.
After reviewing films throughout University and being a cozy game expert for years, I realized that entertainment journalism was my true calling in 2019. Since then, I've started multiple new farms in Stardew Valley and have written for several publications such as The Upcoming, PCGamesN, and Wargamer. I was the resident Guides Editor and horror lover for The Digital Fix before joining the GamesRadar+ team in 2024. As the Managing Editor for Evergreens, I lead the development, expansion, and maintenance of all the evergreen content for both games and entertainment on the site, to make sure they are the most helpful and fun pages on the internet!
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