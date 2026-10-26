This is still my favorite horror board game after a decade of play, and it's my go-to for Halloween

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Betrayal at House on the Hill is a must-have for spooky season

The Betrayal at House on the Hill box, dice, tokens, and board pieces on a wooden table
(Image credit: Future)
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At face-value, horror board games are running at a disadvantage compared to movies. Creepy visuals, jump-scares, eerie music… none of it carries over to the tabletop. But when you're limping through the endless corridors of a haunted mansion while being pursued by another player with the tenacity of Michael Myers, all that anxiety comes flooding in.

That's the Betrayal at House on the Hill experience. I've been playing this horror board game series for well over a decade now, and I'm still not bored of it; thanks to a host of unique scenarios that trigger based on the cards you draw, its haunts are always unexpected. Best of all, it's downright fun. Many of those missions will become watercooler moments or the source of in-jokes for your group, and it's rare for you not to be on the edge of your seat when they get going. If you ask me, it's one of the best Halloween board games weighing down shelves right now.

Avalon Hill Betrayal at the House on the Hill 3rd Edition
Avalon Hill Betrayal at the House on the Hill 3rd Edition: was $59.99 now $48.95 at Amazon

While it retails for $60/£45, you can usually get the current third edition of Betrayal at House on the Hill for a lot less via Amazon. While this version is the most recent and arguably best, an older second edition is still kicking around. It's pretty great, packs 50 alternate scenarios, and can be found easily at Amazon.

UK: Check price at Amazon

Taking on the role of horror cliches like the jock or creepy kid, you arrive at a totally normal and not at all haunted house for a randomly-selected reason (from paranormal investigations to a mysterious summons). You then begin to explore, but don't expect a standard board. Unlike so many of the best board games, each room is a randomly drawn tile. That means the mansion is always different no matter how many times you play. Most contain a supernatural event or item to help or hinder you, so tread carefully.

One of these could be an Omen, a special artefact that provides a major bonus… but could trigger one of the game's 50 unique scenarios too. Because you roll a die for each of the Omens in play and start a mission on a result of 5 or more, the clock truly is ticking down to doomsday.

You see, that title isn't an empty threat; many of Betrayal's 50 scenarios turn a player against everyone else, resulting in a tense race to the finish line. Both sides have secret objectives, so it's also a game of cat and mouse where you're scrambling to get an upper hand.

Betrayal at House on the Hill 3rd edition box and board

(Image credit: Future)

These missions range from creepy to tongue-in-cheek B-movie plots, and they may not all be well-balanced. However, they're always a blast. The ghost of a serial killer may be possessing your friend, forcing you to fight for your life. Maybe a faceless man is stalking you through the halls, summoned every time you try to figure out their name and thus banish them. Perhaps the house has started to flood, letting in dark things from beneath the waves. No matter what, it's never less than thrilling.

Sure, there are deeper or more chilling horror board games (Nemesis, say). But few balance accessibility and atmosphere like Betrayal at House on the Hill. For me, it's the best option for the majority of people – and you're damn right I'll be playing it this Halloween.

If you want to see how the newest version compares to the older one, don't miss our guide to Betrayal at House on the Hill 3rd Edition vs. 2nd Edition. As for a new experience, start building these Lego Halloween sets now and you'll be done in time for the spookiest night of the year.

  • See the latest deals on horror board games at Amazon
Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.

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