Marvel fans think an Avengers: Doomsday billboard spoils a major Thor plot twist

A new billboard for Avengers: Doomsday might have spoiled a major detail about Thor's powers in the movie.
On the billboard, which you can see below, Thor is shown wielding yellow lightning. Usually, his lightning powers are a distinctive blue, which can be seen around Mjolnir on the billboard, which Steve Rogers is wielding.
But, some Marvel fans think the billboard means Thor is going to be using the Odinforce in the film. Odinforce is yellow, and it's an extremely powerful ability that would make Thor pretty much unstoppable, if he truly is wielding it. But, it comes with a caveat: if it gets used too much, it triggers the Odinsleep. So, here's hoping Thor doesn't end up needing a nap on the battlefield.
"I just don't get why they'd put a massive spoiler for Thor," says one fan on Twitter, with another saying: "Odin force right in my face lmao"
However, considering it's featured on a billboard, it's unlikely that the Odinforce would be a dramatic reveal in the movie. Trailers so far have only shown Thor using his traditional blue lightning – but the yellow lightning has also featured as part of an action figureand on a poster, though it seemed to fly under the radar then.
Alongside Chris Hemsworth's Thor, the Avengers: Doomsday cast includes Anthony Mackie's Captain America, Chris Evans's Steve Rogers, Letitia Wright's Shuri, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, the Thunderbolts, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.
Avengers: Doomsday arrives this December 18 in the US, and on December 16 in the UK. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else that's on the way.
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I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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