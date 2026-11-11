Resident Evil Requiem ties with Meccha Chameleon as the biggest winner at the Golden Joystick Awards

Two very different games have walked away as the big winners at the Golden Joystick Awards. In one corner, the latest entry in a legendary series from a studio that's been on a generational run, and is backing up its gaming success with box office acclaim. In the other, a viral friendslop sensation cobbled together by a team of just two developers.
The first game is Resident Evil Requiem, which won Best Game Trailer for its 'Evil Always Has a Name' promo, Best Lead Performer for Grace Ashcroft actress Angela Sant'Albano, Console Game of the Year, and the biggest prize of the night: Ultimate Game of the Year. Adding to that tally (and therefore potentially claiming a fifth win depending on how you want to divide it up) was Capcom's win for Studio of the Year, to which two of its other winners, Onimusha: Way of the Sword and Pragamata, also contributed.
The second game is very different, but apparently not much less acclaimed for its much more humble origins. Meccha Chameleon, the viral friendslop hide-and-seek game in which players try to paint themselves into their surroundings and attempt to hide in plain sight. Made by a team of just two people in just a couple of months, Meccha Chameleon nevertheless fought off stiff competition, claiming Best Multiplayer Game and Best Indie Game - Self-Published, as well as the jury-voted Streamers' Choice Award and Developers' Choice Award.
When you consider the breadth of games that could have challenged for the top spot this year (unlike 2025's clean sweep for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33), Resi's clutch of wins is pretty impressive. But for Meccha Chameleon to challenge such a gaming titan with such a massive resource disparity is almost incredible. Requiem will be remembered as the night's big winner, but two developers in Japan will have had a very celebratory evening.
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I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for news, shaping the news strategy across the team. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.
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