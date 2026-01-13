Funko continues its tradition of spoiling TV shows by revealing two major Fallout season 2 plot points

Funko has continued its longstanding tradition of spoiling TV shows and movies, this time by revealing two major plot points in Fallout season 2.

Warning: Spoilers for Fallout season 2 below!

Images of new Fallout season 2 Funko Pops are making the rounds online, and there are two specific Pops that point to two major moments that have not happened yet.

The first, and most obvious, is a Caesar Funko Pop...which depicts Macaulay Culkin's Legion character. But wait, isn't he Lanius? Well, in Fallout season 2 episode 3, we learn that Edward 'Caesar' Sallow is dead. In Fallout: New Vegas, if the player lets Edward Sallow die, Lanius becomes the new Caesar. As of episode 4, this has not happened yet – and will likely be a big reveal later in the season. Oops!

In what is perhaps a more subtle reveal, a Robert House Funko Pop shows him holding/playing with what appears to be not just a platinum casino chip...but the Platinum Chip from Fallout: New Vegas.

In the game, it's the key to controlling (or annexing, as the factions call it) all of New Vegas. The chip is actually a data storage device that allows House to upgrade his Securitron and weaponry, and it's crucial to the game's different endings.

If the player hands over the Platinum Chip to House, he succeeds in obtaining total control of Vegas. Should the player give it to the Caesar's Legion or the New California Republic, they, in turn, are able to annex Vegas. The player also has the option to give it to a Securitron named Yes Man, which allows the player to take control of the city. House having the chip, as depicted in the Funko Pop image, kind of makes his ending canon to the TV series and franchise at large.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fallout is airing weekly on Prime Video. Keep up to date with our Fallout season 2 release schedule, or, check out our guide to all of the Fallout season 2 Easter eggs you might have missed.