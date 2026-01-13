Funko continues its tradition of spoiling TV shows by revealing two major Fallout season 2 plot points

News
By published

Just pretend you don't see it

Macaulay Culkin in Fallout season 2
(Image credit: Prime Video)

Funko has continued its longstanding tradition of spoiling TV shows and movies, this time by revealing two major plot points in Fallout season 2.

Warning: Spoilers for Fallout season 2 below!

The first, and most obvious, is a Caesar Funko Pop...which depicts Macaulay Culkin's Legion character. But wait, isn't he Lanius? Well, in Fallout season 2 episode 3, we learn that Edward 'Caesar' Sallow is dead. In Fallout: New Vegas, if the player lets Edward Sallow die, Lanius becomes the new Caesar. As of episode 4, this has not happened yet – and will likely be a big reveal later in the season. Oops!

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.