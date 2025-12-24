Fallout season 2 episode 2 explained: What is Caesar's Legion?

Fallout season 2 is here, and fans of Fallout: New Vegas are eating good. The first two episodes alone are rife with various Easter eggs from the video game, and have already incorporated not one, but two of the several factions that play a central role in the game's plot.

At the end of episode 2, Lucy runs into a rather violent-looking group of men who are stylized as Roman soldiers (and yes, that was a pig's head on a stick). This group is known as the Legion, and, much like the Great Khans (who we met in episode 1) and the Brotherhood of Steel, this faction has its own warped ideology. Below, we've condensed years and years of in-game history into a brief explainer so you're all caught up for episode 3.

It goes without saying that there are spoilers for Fallout season 2 episode 2 below, so proceed at your own risk!

What is Caesar's Legion?

(Image credit: Amazon)

After Lucy abandons the Ghoul in favor of saving a woman in a strange tunic, she stumbles upon an encampment guarded by an army of men who are styled as Roman soldiers and (rather dramatically) holding torches. They circle Lucy, weapons drawn, and then boom... end of episode.

The soldiers in question are part of a faction known as Caesar's Legion, or, the Legion. In Fallout: New Vegas, the Legion is a totalitarian dictatorship founded in the year 2247 by megalomaniac Edward "Caesar" Sallow and Joshua Graham, also known as the Burned Man (due to being set on fire by Caesar after Joshua intentionally prevented the Legion from winning a battle), with the goal of conquering and enslaving tribal societies and ruling over various settlements. They model their appearance, ethics, and language after the Roman Empire (hence Edward renaming himself Caesar, which they erroneously pronounce 'Kai-zar'), and play a pretty big role in one of the game's four potential endings, which includes taking control of New Vegas.

The Legion's number one enemy is the New California Republic, another faction that is interested in controlling New Vegas. Unlike the Legion, however, the NCR believes in democracy, civil rights, liberties, and personal franchise (though that doesn't mean they aren't corrupt). The NCR-Legion war is a central conflict in the video game, with one ending seeing the Legion annex New Vegas, and another seeing the New California Republic do the same.

As of episode 2, we don't know if this conflict will take place within the TV series, though, because it's such a central part of New Vegas, it's safe to assume that this will pop up as Lucy and the Ghoul continue their journey. The Legion also opposes the Brotherhood of Steel, who, in turn, view them as low-lifes.

It's also worth noting that Macaulay Culkin does appear to be wearing the Legion armor and colors in the trailer, which makes us wonder if he's a leader (or even Caesar himself).

Fallout season 2 is streaming now on Prime Video. Never miss an episode with our Fallout season 2 release schedule, and if you're still confused, check out our Fallout season 2 timeline.