We might already know where Tommy Maximoff is in Agatha All Along – all thanks to his Marvel comic book backstory

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along episodes 1-9.

Ever since we found out that Teen was actually Wiccan, a big mystery has been hanging over his twin, Speed. In Agatha All Along episode 8, we find out that he hasn’t been transferred into another body like Billy… yet.

Under the guidance of Agatha Harkness, Billy grabs onto Tommy’s consciousness and pulls it into another dying boy. We don’t see very much of who this is, as the youngster is being drowned in a prank gone wrong at what seems like a swimming pool. However, Billy is clear he’s not placing Tommy in the ideal body.

"It’s a bad place," he screams, before Agatha replies: "It usually is". Billy then adds, "And the people, the family, there’s no one to love him. He’s got no one." These are all the hints we get about where he is, but some Marvel fans have pointed out this seems to suggest that the show will align with Tommy’s comic book backstory with a family called the Shepherds.

"Agatha guides Billy in finding a way for Tommy to reincarnate, and he realizes the tragic situation he's putting him in with the Shepherds," writes one user on Twitter, as another adds: "The way he realizes that Tommy's reincarnation might not give him the love and support he deserves, especially with the Shepherds, is heartbreaking."

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

So just who are the Shepherds? In the comics, Tommy is raised in Springfield, New Jersey, as the only son of a divorced couple, Frank and Mary Shepherd. However, it was not a happy childhood for Tommy, who often acted out and got in trouble. We don’t know too much about how bad it was but after he accidentally blew up his school, he ended up getting placed in Youth Correctional Facilities.

We also know his powers led him to spouts of unexpected violence throughout his childhood. All in all, it’s fair to say he didn’t have the loving, sheltered life that Billy had with the Kaplans. However, the pair do reunite as Young Avengers in the comics, where they discover how linked they really are.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At the end of Agatha All Along, Wiccan and Agatha (now in ghost 'Hagatha' form) set out to find Tommy, but it’s not yet clear how (and when) we’ll see them on this journey. There’s been no casting news for Speed yet and it’s not entirely clear if we’ll get an Agatha All Along season 2. Our best guess? The Vision series that is on the way.

In the meantime, here are our guides to the Agatha All Along ending explained and if there is an Agatha All Along post-credits to stick around for. For more on the MCU too, here are all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.