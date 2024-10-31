Agatha All Along finale brings Kathryn Hahn's witch the closest she's been yet to her Marvel Comics counterpart – and it might give us a clue as to her MCU future

Warning: the following features spoilers for the Agatha All Along double-bill finale...

Our journey along the Witches' Road has come to an end, as WandaVision spin-off show Agatha All Along concluded with a stunning double-bill finale.

Episode 8 'Follow Me My Friend / To Glory at the End' and episode 9 'Maiden Mother Crone' were both absolute treats, even giving fans something that they have long desired – a comic book accurate look for Kathryn Hahn's witch Agatha Harkness.

Although no one can deny that Hahn has certainly served with her many looks as Harkness throughout both Agatha All Along and WandaVision, we have never really seen her appear as she does in the Marvel comics. Well, that was the case, until now.

During the very last chapter of the show, Agatha returns to Billy as a ghost, with her brunette locks now replaced with flowing white hair. This is a nod to how Harkness was first seen in the comics, appearing with a startling white barnet, her body draped in a purple cloak.

A glimpse at Twitter will tell you that fans are loving the new look and how it honors Agatha's comic book roots. In fact, they are even hilariously dubbing it as 'Hagatha'.

One fan also pointed out that Agatha's new get-up in the Marvel show is actually a blend of two versions of the witch that has been seen in the comics – the traditional one that was first introduced in 1969 and the most recent version who has appeared in the likes of Midnight Suns.

However, could there be more to this comic book accurate look than initially meets the eye? Might it tell us more about what could lie ahead for Agatha in the MCU?

Of course, Agatha All Along ended with Billy enlisting Harkness' help to go find Tommy, but following that, it seems that the possibilities are endless now that she is a free spirit.

You can certainly look to the comic books for clues, especially since Agatha is now closer to her counterpart there than ever before. One fan suggests that we might now see ghost Agatha become Wanda's mentor, as she does in the comics. In fact, they take it a step further, adding that they hope this means a Scarlet Witch focused project could be incoming.

Only time will really tell what this could all mean for Agatha's future, but we are pretty sure that Hahn is excited to finally embrace the traditional comic book look. In a recent interview with Collider, she admitted that this is her favorite version of Harkness from the comics: "Traditionally, she's shown much older with this fabulous gray hair up, this Edwardian look with the corset, and there's hardly any skin showing. That's my favorite Agatha!

"There are definitely Agathas in which she's in the bustier with just a strip of gray, which is fantastic, but I love the Agatha that's very 'from another era'.”

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Of course, Agatha isn't the only character in the finale to get a comic book accurate look. As you may have noticed, Joe Locke's Billy appears in a new outfit towards the end of episode 8, where he joins Agatha in her fight against Aubrey Plaza's Death/Rio.

Donning a red hooded cloak, gloves, and a blue-tinged suit, Billy's outfit here is clearly referencing how he appears in the comics, where he is also know as Wiccan. And yep, fans can't get enough of this either. Check out our favorite reactions below:

