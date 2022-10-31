WandaVision spin-off all about Vision in the works

A Vision Disney Plus show is in the works at Marvel from WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer. The series, titled Vision Quest, will follow Vision as he tries to recover his memories and his humanity, with a writer's room opening imminently, Deadline (opens in new tab) reports.

Paul Bettany's Vision was last seen in WandaVision, though there were two versions of him in play. The new version, White Vision, was reconstructed by SWORD and originally had no memories, though it seemed Red Vision – AKA the 'normal' version that Wanda willed into being in her idyllic Westview reality – transferred his memories to White Vision, who then flew away and hasn't been seen since.

As for Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda, Deadline indicates that she may return in the show. The Scarlet Witch was last seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which left her fate ambiguous when she vanished under rubble after destroying the sinister Darkhold.

This isn't the only WandaVision spin-off in the works. Agatha: Coven of Chaos, starring Kathryn Hahn as the titular Agatha Harkness, will arrive in late 2023. There's no word yet on whether Olsen will reprise her role in that series, though.

"I don't have a contract. I don't know that. I don't know that at all," Bettany has said of a potential MCU return. "And all that I do know is, as far as this sort of tranche of press goes, it's for an Emmy push, which is for a limited series. So it doesn't look like that's happening again. I mean, I guess it would be difficult to introduce White Vision and not deal with him in some way, but we have not discussed that."

It's unclear just yet which Phase of the MCU we can expect Vision Quest to land in