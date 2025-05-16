Wanda Maximoff meets God and takes on a gang of demonic bikers in Vision and Scarlet Witch #1

At one time, Wanda Maximoff and Vision were Marvel's premiere superhero couple as some of the main heroes of the Avengers. But their marriage fell apart, leading to Scarlet Witch being manipulated against the Avengers. Now, 50 years after they originally got married, they're finally reuniting in their own Vision and Scarlet Witch limited series that brings them back together under mysterious circumstances.

We've got an early preview of interior pages from The Vision and the Scarlet Witch #1 by writer Steve Orlando, artist Lorenzo Tammetta, colorist Ruth Redmond, and letterer Travis Lanham in which Wanda comes face to face with The Powers That Be, one of the foremost divine forces in the Marvel Universe, before taking on a gang of demonic bikers known as the Dead Wings MC.

Check it out:

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"REUNITED... UNDER FATAL CIRCUMSTANCES! Mysterious doors are opening all over the world, drawing people in with promises of miracles and reunions with lost loved ones. When Vision is mortally wounded investigating the deadly truth of the doors, the Scarlet Witch resorts to extreme measures to save his life – and the results are unlike anything either of them expected! Marvel's original star-crossed lovers reunite for the 50th Anniversary of their wedding!"

Vision and Scarlet Witch have been apart since the late '90s, and after Wanda actually destroyed Vision in Avengers: Disassembled, it seemed like they might never reunite, even after Vision was reassembled.

For the last couple years, they've been slowly drifting back together, with their new reunion limited series seeming to indicate that there's a better chance than ever that they could truly get back together sooner, rather than later.

The Vision and the Scarlet Witch #1 goes on sale May 21.

