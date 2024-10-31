Does the Agatha All Along finale have a post-credits scene?

Post-credits scenes have long been MCU tradition, ever since Nick Fury appeared at the end of Iron Man to talk to Tony Stark about the Avengers Initiative. In the years that followed, there have been numerous stings, often teasing a future Marvel project or simply delivering one last final joke for fans.

There have been exceptions, though, such as Avengers: Endgame and Loki season 2, which didn't feature anything during the credits. So, the question is today then, as we head into the Agatha All Along finale, which plays out across two episodes – is there a post-credits scene?

As our journey along the Witches' Road comes to a conclusion, we break down below all you need to know about the Agatha All Along finale post-credits. Warning! Spoilers lie ahead if you don't want to know anything at all...

Is there an Agatha All Along post-credits scene?

No, there isn't a post-credit scene for any episode of Agatha All Along, including the double-billed finale (episode 8 'Follow Me My Friend / To Glory at the End' and episode 9 'Maiden Mother Crone').

All we get with these concluding chapters is the usual credits, so don't expect a sneaky tease for a second season or another MCU project. Instead we simply get time to recover from that thrilling ending.

Given that another WandaVision spin-off show is in the works with a Vision focused series, we may have expected a tease for that, but that show doesn't even enter into production until 2025, with actor Paul Bettany recently confirming this.

Of course, WandaVision did have a post-credits scene, but that series was directly feeding into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness whereas here, the future is more unknown. Therefore a post-credit scene was always unlikely, even though this is a Marvel project.

