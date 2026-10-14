Who is the fiery android in VisionQuest? The Marvel history of Jim Hammond explained

Who is that mysterious fiery android in VisionQuest? The latest Marvel show introduces him briefly in the second episode, but leaves his history – and even his identity – a tantalizing mystery.
Judging by the clues, though, we can guess that this character is none other than Jim Hammond, AKA the original Human Torch. Jim Hammond is one of Marvel's first ever superheroes and has never appeared in the MCU before (barring an Easter egg in the background of Captain America: The First Avenger), which makes his role in VisionQuest particularly fascinating.
Below, we've broken down Jim Hammond's role in VisionQuest as well as a brief overview of his long comics history. That means you can get up to speed on the original android and what it all means for Vision in no time.
So far, Jim Hammond is a mysterious figure in the Marvel show. In fact, he hasn't even been named… though we're happy to bet that the fiery android is none other than the original Human Torch.
In VisionQuest episode 2, Jarvis warns Vision about the dangers of emotions, and how they can be "beautiful," but also "rash, impulsive, self-destructive." Then, Jarvis says, "he knew that better than any of us," and we're shown a painting of a man and his surroundings engulfed by flames: Jim Hammond.
"As the first of us, he remains a cautionary tale, a reminder of what may become of me should emotions consume me," says Vision. "Unstable, destructive." Just what happened to Jim Hammond is unknown for now, but it sounds like, whatever it was, it was pretty catastrophic.
Who is Jim Hammond in Marvel comics?
Jim Hammond is actually the original Human Torch, and one of Marvel's very first heroes. In the comics, he was built by the scientist Phineas T. Horton in 1939, and he is an incredibly sophisticated android. He gets his ability to burst into flame from the solar cells covering his body.
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Jim Hammond debuted in 1939 in the pages of Marvel Comics #1 (alongside another of Marvel's earliest heroes, Namor the Sub-Mariner), which was published by Timely Comics (which eventually became Marvel Comics), and he was created by Carl Burgos. Despite his hero name, he has no relation to the Fantastic Four's Human Torch, AKA Johnny Storm, who debuted much later in 1961 – instead, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby recycled the name and superpower for Johnny.
Jim has been around in the comics for a long time, and his most notable appearances are probably as part of the Invaders, the team of heroes who fought in World War 2 made up of Captain America, Bucky Barnes, Namor, and Jim's own sidekick and ward Toro, AKA Thomas Raymond.
Technically, Jim made his MCU debut way back in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger, in an Easter egg that nodded to his Invaders past (as well as Chris Evans's dual Marvel roles as Johnny Storm and Steve Rogers). Jim's suit can briefly be seen in the Stark Expo, though he's known as "Synthetic Man."
It remains to be seen how much of Jim's comic book history VisionQuest makes use of or if they're reinventing the character for a new era – at the moment, his presence in the show is shrouded in mystery.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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