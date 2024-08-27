Ryan Reynolds reveals a hidden Gambit scene from Deadpool and Wolverine – and it involves the Avengers: Endgame

Ryan Reynolds just shared a hidden scene from the Deadpool and Wolverine post-credits involving Channing Tatum's Gambit – and some portals.

The actor uploaded the scene to Twitter with the caption, "*whispers* Marvel Sparkle Circle." The 20-second clip, which can be viewed below, sees Gambit pause mid-fight at Cassandra Nova's lair in the Void and look up towards the camera. In his eyes is the portal that Cassandra drew with Doctor Strange's ring in order to get them back to Deadpool's world. The knowing look and smile on Gambit's face suggests that he did, in fact, hop that portal and make it back to his own universe – or perhaps Earth-616?

Reynolds clarified in a separate tweet that, while the clip is technically a deleted scene, a version of the sequence is in the film on one of the monitors in the deep background of the TVA – presumably in the post-credits scene.

Tatum spoke of the hidden scene just a couple of weeks ago, telling Collider: "But there's something that's happening in that moment that maybe no one knows yet."

*whispers* Marvel Sparkle Circle #DeadpoolAndWolverine

While Tatum's cameo initially caused some confused reactions, a standalone Gambit movie starring the Magic Mike actor was greenlit in 2014 and ultimately cancelled in 2019. If Gambit is indeed returning to his own universe in the hidden scene, this could mean we might be getting that standalone movie after all. It's also possible that he hops into the wrong universe and ends up with the Avengers. Either way, Kevin Feige did say that the Marvel Cinematic Universe was entering its mutant era – so anything can happen now.

