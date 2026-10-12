"So f****** peak" - Fan who made incredible Lego GTA 6 set is at it again with the perfect PlayStation diorama

News
By
Published

Upgrading the console into the ultimate Final Fantasy 7 diorama

The Lego PlayStation #72306 with disc tray lid open showing dioramas inside
(Image credit: Iain Wilson)

A fan has taken it upon themselves to upgrade the new Lego PlayStation set, and dear reader, my jaw was dropped.

Prolific builder hachiroku24 (who you may know for their phenomenal Lego GTA 6 set) has made a genuinely impressive Final Fantasy 7 diorama via reddit with 4K upvotes that sits on top of the Lego PlayStation, which just came out at the Lego store. It features most major characters in a life-or-death battle and is beautifully well-done; pieces of terrain are growing out of the console as if the action can't be contained on a disc, and some minifigures are actually using the controller as a springboard to launch their next attack.

As noted in our five-star Lego PlayStation review, this is already a brilliant model… but the FF7 overlay makes it even better. As mentioned in a top comment on the reddit thread, "it's so fucking peak."

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
I made a Final Fantasy VII diorama using the Playstation 1 as a base
 from r/lego

This isn't the first time hachiroku24 has made a kick-ass Final Fantasy 7 model; they submitted a Midgar diorama to the Ideas program, and I really hope it becomes a real set. Because these designs can reach the desk of Lego itself if they get enough fan-votes (as will happen with the new Lego Marvel and Star Wars crossover), there's a chance we may see their work on a shelf one day. Considering how consistently they keep knocking it out of the park, I've got my fingers crossed.

Unfortunately, there's no word on how to build this for ourselves, but it all starts with making the PlayStation from the Lego store and then finding the right pieces to create your own slice of Midgar – and you can get whatever you need from Lego's Pick a Brick service.

Speaking of dioramas, we just got one that could challenge the best Lego sets; I'm living for absurd deep cuts on the Lego Marvel Skyline like the 'Thanos Copter.'

Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Clayface is 80% behind Supergirl
    1
    Clayface pre-sales are the DCU's lowest yet – but it could still be a success
  2. 2
    Vision star Paul Bettany refuses to confirm Avengers: Doomsday casting: "That's for Kevin Feige to decide"
  3. 3
    As Arc Raiders sees Steam player count surge to 185,000 for the first time in 7 months, Embark dev knows it "won't last forever"
  4. 4
    This tiny E-ink Game Boy can run games at 30fps and docks into a NES controller, and it has sold me on the idea of paper screen portables
  5. 5
    Despite new GTA 6 leaks, Cyberleek's cryptocurrency remains over $20 million short of its goal amid threats to release Rockstar's next game early