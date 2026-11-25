It's not going unnoticed by developers outside of Rockstar, either. Emil Pagliarulo, longtime Bethesda developer – with Elder Scrolls gems like Skyrim and Fallout titles under his belt – stands out, taking to X to share his thoughts on the new Grand Theft Auto.
"So many articles/posts by game devs saying GTA 6 is SO great," he starts, referencing all of the perfect scores (as our own GTA 6 review gives, too) out there. "Like, the pinnacle of video games! There will never be one better!"
And, unsurprisingly, Pagliarulo would seem to agree with the (evidently popular) sentiment.
"Let me tell you something," he says. "I've been making games for 27 years, in the industry for 30. And that is… Absolutely true. It's pure sorcery."
There you have it folks – GTA 6 is "pure sorcery," as per an RPG sorcerer himself. Comments, of course, see fellow fans of the latest Grand Theft Auto toast to that. "It's like playing a video game using a Time Machine to see what games will be like a decade from now," one reads. "It's truly unparalleled."
All of this does beg the question, though – what will future ambitious titles, like Cyberpunk 2, for example, look like in a post-GTA 6 world?
Baldur's Gate 3 publishing lead Michael Douse previously said that "not every game needs to be GTA," but it's a "rare" cultural moment nonetheless… A cultural moment with an impact I doubt the world will forget for many, many years to come.
Read through our GTA 6 guide for more about Rockstar's record-smashing release if you're interested in one of the biggest new games this year – or perhaps ever.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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