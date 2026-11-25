Robert Downey Jr. just posted a pretty fun and festive Avengers: Doomsday teaser on Instagram, and we're almost positive it's teasing the return of Spider-Man.
In the post, which can be viewed below, we see Doctor Doom's Thanksgiving seating chart that includes most of the cast of Avengers: Doomsday. Curiously, Doom's finger is blocking the dinner guest who's sitting in between Sam Wilson and Yelena. It starts with a P and ends with an "er." Sure looks like it could be Peter, as in Peter Parker, doesn't it? Funny enough, it could also be Pepper, as in Pepper Potts, as I truly wouldn't put it past Marvel to include her in Doomsday, even if only for a few seconds.
It would make a whole lot of sense for Spidey to be in Doomsday given the fact that it's an epic, ultimate team-up movie and the fact that he was part of the crew in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Plus, what does he have to do besides fight "small potatoes" crimes in New York City right now following the events of Brand New Day?
It's also worth noting that the illustration also mentions the name "Boris." In the comics, Boris Karela is Doom's absentee father turned loyal servant... Boris serves as a supporting antagonist to Doctor Doom in the 1981 animated Spider-Man series... and I never thought we'd have a shot at seeing him in live-action.
Avengers: Doomsday arrives in US theaters on December 18 and a few days earlier in the UK on December 16. For more on the MCU, check out our guide to the Marvel timeline and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.
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Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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