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Save up to 30% on Disney Halloween merch as my favorite spooky decor gets slashed in price

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Disney Store US and UK are doling out bargains like trick or treat sweets

Disney Mickey Mouse Halloween Wreath with a light-up pumpkin Mickey in the middle of autumnal leaves, hanging on a white door
(Image credit: Future/Benjamin Abbott)
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Spooky season is fast approaching like the headless horsemen, and prices are decomposing on Disney Halloween merch.

Now that October 31 is in our sights and preparations are under way for parties or an autumnal spruce-up, this sale is tempting. To be precise, you can currently save up to 30% on Disney Store US, while those across the pond can snag up to 20% off Disney Store UK. Not every piece of Disney Halloween merch is included in the discount deluge, but most of the good bits are.

Actually, some of my favorites from 2026 have been hit by the bargain hammer. As a lifelong fan of all things spooky and Disney, I trawl through the entire range as soon as it emerges to give my take on the best Disney Halloween goodies each year... and more than a few of them are slashed in cost right now. To save you a bit of time, I've materialized these below for both the US and UK.

US Disney Halloween discounts

UK Disney Halloween discounts

Speaking of all things spooky, an iconic piece of Joker art is being made into a Lego Batman set, but fans are worried it'll haunt kids' nightmares.

Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.

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