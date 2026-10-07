If you want cheap Nerf guns, take aim at these excellent blasters with massive discounts

Summer may be the preserve of Super Soakers, but Fall is all about Nerf guns. The best Nerf blasters come into their own when weather forces play inside, and cool new designs (like the video game-inspired Rebel Ops range that just hit shelves) drop every year to shake things up. Events like Prime Day ensure we don't have to pay through the nose for them, and Amazon has slashed the price for many top toys today. That makes it so much easier to build up an arsenal for less.
Actually, there are almost too many offers... and not all of them are as good as they say they are. Because I spend a lot of my time writing about toys and tracking sales, I've tried to cut through the noise and bring you what I think are the best savings on Nerf guns for Prime Day. There are other discounts to be had at Amazon, but I think these rule the roost in terms of value.
Of all the savings I've seen, the one that stood out to me most was the Rebel Ops Deadeye. This is a toy from Nerf's brand-new blaster range, and they differ from the competition because they have separate 'modes' that have distinct uses. For example, this particular Nerf gun can be equipped into 'Damage' mode as seen below, given a longer barrel for 'Distance', or added to with clips that act as a shield for 'Defense.' It's not quite three blasters for the price of one, but it definitely increases the value - and getting a 44% price cut as part of Prime Day makes it even more appealing.
Want more toy price cuts? I review Lego sets for a living, and these are my top Lego Prime Day deals you have to see.