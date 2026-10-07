If you want cheap Nerf guns, take aim at these excellent blasters with massive discounts

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You can save up to 44% right now

Nerf Loadout Galactic Commander blaster lying on a wooden surface
(Image credit: Future/Benjamin Abbott)

Summer may be the preserve of Super Soakers, but Fall is all about Nerf guns. The best Nerf blasters come into their own when weather forces play inside, and cool new designs (like the video game-inspired Rebel Ops range that just hit shelves) drop every year to shake things up. Events like Prime Day ensure we don't have to pay through the nose for them, and Amazon has slashed the price for many top toys today. That makes it so much easier to build up an arsenal for less.

Actually, there are almost too many offers... and not all of them are as good as they say they are. Because I spend a lot of my time writing about toys and tracking sales, I've tried to cut through the noise and bring you what I think are the best savings on Nerf guns for Prime Day. There are other discounts to be had at Amazon, but I think these rule the roost in terms of value.

Of all the savings I've seen, the one that stood out to me most was the Rebel Ops Deadeye. This is a toy from Nerf's brand-new blaster range, and they differ from the competition because they have separate 'modes' that have distinct uses. For example, this particular Nerf gun can be equipped into 'Damage' mode as seen below, given a longer barrel for 'Distance', or added to with clips that act as a shield for 'Defense.' It's not quite three blasters for the price of one, but it definitely increases the value - and getting a 44% price cut as part of Prime Day makes it even more appealing.

Nerf Rebel Ops Deadeye Blaster
Save 44%
Nerf Rebel Ops Deadeye Blaster: was $19.99 now $11.20 at Amazon

This is one of Nerf's big new range based on video games and has only recently come out, so seeing it enjoying such a huge price cut for Prime Day is a welcome surprise. This one has three distinct 'modes': Distance, Damage, or Defense.

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Nerf Loadout Galactic Commander Motorized Blaster
Save $15.50
Nerf Loadout Galactic Commander Motorized Blaster: was $52.99 now $37.49 at Amazon

Tired of classic pump-action blasters? This one is battery-powered and fires darts at an impressive clip, and having been hands-on with it, I'd argue this is amongst the best premium Nerf guns I've tried. Being able to swap the parts out for those from other Loadout blasters is a cool feature too.

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Nerf Fortnite Hr Dart Blaster
Save $9.50
Nerf Fortnite Hr Dart Blaster: was $34.99 now $25.49 at Amazon

Shopping for a Fortnite-obsessed Nerf fan? This blaster looks like it's been dragged straight from the screen, and it also differentiates itself with a satisfying rotating bolt action system.

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Nerf Fortnite Half Tone Hero Blaster
Save $4
Nerf Fortnite Half Tone Hero Blaster: was $22.99 now $18.99 at Amazon

This one's for when you want to deal with things up close and personal. Besides having a cool break-open load system, it also features a bonus code to unlock the Half Tone Hero Wrap skin in Fortnite itself.

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Want more toy price cuts? I review Lego sets for a living, and these are my top Lego Prime Day deals you have to see.

Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.

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