I've been reviewing top board games all year, now that cosy season is upon us these are the discounts I'd scoop up

Sweater season is officially here, and I don't know about you, but I can't think of anything better than snuggling up under a blanket with a hot mug of something and a board game this Fall. It seems as though Amazon agrees, because its Prime Day board game deals have slashed the price on some all-timers.
I spend a lot of time reporting on the best board games whenever I'm not playing them, and so many of my go-to recommendations are included in today's Prime Day sale. That ranges from "gateway" board games (so named because they're a great first step into the hobby) like Harmonies to strategy epics such as Everdell, and some are a mere hair's breadth away from record low prices.
Because so many top-tier board games are rocking a bargain for the event, I've rounded my favorites up below. Short on time and need the quick version? If you want something easy-going for your family to play (perhaps over Thanksgiving or Christmas), I'd recommend Ticket to Ride because it's so accessible but has enough of a strategic undercurrent to keep things interesting. Meanwhile, strategy fans should grab Spirit Island while it's going cheap. I'd argue that it's one of the best team games ever made, and it doesn't often dip down so low in cost.
For more recommendations, be sure not to miss the best family board games or the best card games.
- See all of today's board game discounts at Amazon