I've been reviewing top board games all year, now that cosy season is upon us these are the discounts I'd scoop up

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I'm a lifetime board gamer, so have rounded up my favorites here

Everdell components laid out on a glass surface with grass and plants in the background
(Image credit: Future/Katie Wickens)

Sweater season is officially here, and I don't know about you, but I can't think of anything better than snuggling up under a blanket with a hot mug of something and a board game this Fall. It seems as though Amazon agrees, because its Prime Day board game deals have slashed the price on some all-timers.

I spend a lot of time reporting on the best board games whenever I'm not playing them, and so many of my go-to recommendations are included in today's Prime Day sale. That ranges from "gateway" board games (so named because they're a great first step into the hobby) like Harmonies to strategy epics such as Everdell, and some are a mere hair's breadth away from record low prices.

Because so many top-tier board games are rocking a bargain for the event, I've rounded my favorites up below. Short on time and need the quick version? If you want something easy-going for your family to play (perhaps over Thanksgiving or Christmas), I'd recommend Ticket to Ride because it's so accessible but has enough of a strategic undercurrent to keep things interesting. Meanwhile, strategy fans should grab Spirit Island while it's going cheap. I'd argue that it's one of the best team games ever made, and it doesn't often dip down so low in cost.

Asmodee Cozy Stickerville
Record low price
Save $7.50
Asmodee Cozy Stickerville: was $39.99 now $32.49 at Amazon

It may not seem like a huge price cut, but that's decieving; this incredibly cozy board game has never been cheaper than it is now. If you adore Stardew Valley, you'll love this one; it challenges you to make and run a village across ten years, with unique story challenges and puzzles to overcome across that decade. It's not the most strategic option, but your actions have consequences - not least because you'll permanently alter the board using stickers that represent buildings, people, and landmarks. I called it my favorite game of 2026, and I stand by that.

UK: £39.99 £34.99 at Amazon

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Starling Games Everdell Standard Edition by Starling Games - 1-4 Player Game Where You Build a Woodland City Full of Adorable Critters
Save $15.72
Starling Games Everdell Standard Edition by Starling Games - 1-4 Player Game Where You Build a Woodland City Full of Adorable Critters: was $75 now $59.28 at Amazon

It doesn't get more 'cozy Fall vibes' than this. As explained in our glowing Everdell review, this strategy game has you using adorable animals to rummage for resources across the forest, and its gentle competition should delight players both experienced and new to the hobby. It's a little more complex than other options listed here, but is still a great entry-point to board gaming as a whole.

UK: £74.99 £47.95 at Amazon

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Days of Wonder Ticket to Ride Board Game (2025 Refresh)
Save $10
Days of Wonder Ticket to Ride Board Game (2025 Refresh): was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

I'd argue that this is one of the best family board games around because it's so easy to get into with accessible rules and chilled out mechanics that can feel like a personal puzzle, but there's a strong foundation of strategy running underneath all that. I have it a very high score in our Ticket to Ride review, and because it's only ever been a few dollars cheaper than this, I can't recommend the Prime Day offer enough.

UK: £44.99 £32.79 at Amazon

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Greater Than Games Spirit Island
Save $20
Greater Than Games Spirit Island: was $64.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

You'll struggle to find any co-op board game with a better reputation than this. There's a good reason for that; as we explain in our Spirit Island review, its blend of deep strategy with genre-defying mechanics help it stand out from the crowd. The many playstyles it affords lets you forge your own path, all while making it supremely replayable. At a single dollar away from a record low price, I'd say you'll struggle to find a better offer.

UK: £89.99 £63.85 at Amazon

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Catan (6th Edition)
Save $20
Catan (6th Edition): was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for the most influential modern board game that's also an absolute delight, I'd point you toward Catan. This is a trendsetter that redefined the industry thanks to best-in-class mechanics with multiple routes to victory, and as noted in our Catan review, it still stands the test of time. I tend to see it hovering around $40, so dipping down to $29.99 is a great offer.

UK: £49.99 £32.99 at Amazon

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Asmodee Splendor
Save $16
Asmodee Splendor: was $39.99 now $23.99 at Amazon

Splendor is a gem-trading puzzle board game that sees you chasing high scores, and it's become a mainstay; this is the kind of game you'll often see recommended if you're just getting into the hobby. While there have been follow-ups since it launched (like a two-player variant, which we adored in our Splendor Duel review), there's something about the original that keeps drawing me back. Maybe it's the fact that we're looking at the best price it's had in 180 days...

UK: £29.99 £25.49 at Amazon

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Next Move Azul
Save $16
Next Move Azul: was $39.99 now $23.99 at Amazon

We gave this puzzle game a four-and-half-star rating in our Azul review, and I stand by that; it's a revelation that will keep you coming back for more time and again. Actually, it has the dangerous "just one more go" factor that'll see you hooked in no time. While I've seen it for less in the past, that 40% off is still aggressively good.

UK: £42.99 £28.49 at Amazon

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Ravensburger Disney Villainous
Save $5.50
Ravensburger Disney Villainous: was $29.99 now $24.49 at Amazon

This is legitimately one of my all-time favorite board games, and I'm not overexaggerating. It elegantly combines your favorite Disney baddies with whip-crack smart tactical gameplay where each villain has a different objective and board. Your aim is to complete a unique goal all while foiling the plans of your opponents, and each match is different based on the characters you choose. I stand by my very positive Disney Villainous review now, many years on.

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Libellud Harmonies
Record low price
Save $15
Libellud Harmonies: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Here's one I'm yet to play, but this game about creating dreamlike worlds for a host of animals is very high on my wishlist. I keep hearing really, really good things about Harmonies, and an impressive 94% of its 800+ Amazon user reviews give it a five star rating. It's never been cheaper from what I can tell, so maybe now's my chance.

UK: £33.99 £27.29 at Amazon

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For more recommendations, be sure not to miss the best family board games or the best card games.

  • See all of today's board game discounts at Amazon
Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.

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