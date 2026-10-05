I've found the ultimate Best Buy Techtober Deals for gamers without Prime memberships

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Here's another 2026 game worth picking up while it's cheap (Image credit: Quarter Up) I'm surprised to see another big-franchise game from this year get the discount treatment at Best Buy, but I guess it's a competitive market and these games need to get themselves in front of players. If you like fighting games like Mortal Kombat, and that is to say you're okay with a fair amount of blood, guts, and gore being torn out of your in-game character as you mash combos together, I submit Invincible VS for your consideration. It's down from a $49.99 price tag to just $24.99, which is a pretty deep cut for a game that came out in April and reviewed pretty well. Invincible VS: $24.99 at Best Buy

If you can't afford that pricey Xbox controller, go with this budget option instead (Image credit: Future) As much as I love the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited I recommended before, I'll grant that $150 is still a lot of money, so I'd understand if you're looking for something a bit more budget-friendly. This one won't work with Xbox, but if you play on PC or Switch/2, the GameSir Super Nova is also a good shout right now. We recently reviewed it, and it's become one of our go-to budget controller picks. Sure, its ability to wake the sleeping Switch 2 isn't as seamless as we'd like it to be, but it's still great without that. GameSir Super Nova: $29.99 at Best Buy

Another 2026 game is seeing a discount (Image credit: Nacon) Would you classify yourself as a stealth goblin? That's the question you're going to ask yourself for this next deal, which is on Styx: Blades of Greed, where you play as.. well, as a stealth goblin. I'm sorry, I need my lunch break, so my comedy skills are dwindling. This is another game that came out in 2026, and it reviewed pretty well, but it's already seeing that sweet, sweet discount treatment. Not only is it discounted, but it's actually half off. If you're a fan of stealth games, this is one for you. Styx: Blades of Greed: $24.99 at Best Buy

Need a 4K TV quick fix? If you're in need of a 4K TV and you're not all that fussed about its specs, features, or gaming capabilities, Best Buy has this deal running that you might want to check out. The Insignia brand is pretty well-known in the discount aisle, and with Fire TV innards, it'll do all the Smart TV stuff you want it to for streaming. It's got a 4K panel that works via LED tech, so it won't blow your mind with its visuals, but the main thing is that it's a 55" size and it's cheap as all hell. Like, under $200 cheap. Again, don't expect to go PC gaming at massive frame rates or have OLED-level quality, but this is certainly a quick fix that doesn't break the bank. Insignia F50 Series: $189.99 at Best Buy

One of this year's GOTY dark horse picks? (Image credit: Electronic Arts) Star Wars Zero Company has been one of the more popular singleplayer games across platforms this year, and wouldn't you know it, it's discounted at Best Buy. If you like strategic turn-based combat with a solid narrative and you're a fan of Star Wars, definitely consider this one. It's still a new game, only launching in the summer, so you're getting a bit of a surprise discount here. Fans of Baldur's Gate 3 might find a GOTY dark horse here... Star Wars Zero Company: $47.99 at Best Buy

My favorite deal so far... as a controller critic (Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson) As you may have seen from my bio box, I'm a controller reviewer, and I recently went back to one of my all-time favorite gamepads while I play Control Resonant. This is such, suuuch a good controller, and while its original black colorway is very easy on the eye, the Anniversary Xbox version is so damn stylish. And would you know... It's on sale at Best Buy right now. It's down from its $199.99 price to $149.99, which is massive for a premium and extremely feature-rich Xbox Series X controller. I'd argue this is one of the most premium controllers on the shelves actually, so to see it drop to this price in its fancy colorway, which can be hard to find elsewhere in the US? Yeah, this is my favorite deal. Nacon Revolution X Unlimited Anniversary Edition: $149.99 at Best Buy

First off, it's nearly E-Day (Image credit: The Coalition) Gears of War E-Day launches tomorrow! That means if you're a long-term fan of the franchise and you haven't yet got yourself an Xbox console, now's a good time to jump back in. Best Buy has an entire page of bundle offers dedicated to this game, and although the black Series X options seem to be all sold out now, the Series S ones are still going spare. To level with you, it might also be worth looking into a Game Pass membership since that'll give you immediate access to a huge library of games, but if you're only really interested in jumping back into Gears, then these Series S offers might be your best bet for getting a compatible platform to play on. Best Buy Xbox Gears of War E-Day bundles