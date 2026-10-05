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I've found the ultimate Best Buy Techtober Deals for gamers without Prime memberships

Best Buy is taking the fight to Amazon with its competing sale, here are the best gaming deals I've found so far

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A best Buy logo surrounded by some of the deals featured in the retailer&#039;s Techtober sale

(Image credit: Future / Best Buy)

1. Quick Links

2. Today's best deals

4. Live updates

Deals season is officially under way, and while Amazon rolls out its bright blue carpet for its second big Prime Day event of the year, Best Buy isn't backing down. Techtober deals are live, and if you're a gamer without a Prime membership, this might just be the place to shop to ensure you don't miss out on savings.

I'm drawn to Best Buy this year for that exact reason - my Prime membership expired, and I can't afford to renew it, so I'm here to ensure any and all discounts that are running at both retailers are known to all. I've done the hard bit for you; I've scoured through the shelves, I've found the best deals on video games, tech, and gaming gadgets we've tried, tested, then recommended, and I've highlighted them down below.

I've looked for deals that are available at Amazon, but also for where Best Buy has gone a step further and offered unique discounts or even better prices. The best thing about Best Buy's anti-Prime sale? You don't need a Best Buy membership, although some of the offers admittedly do need you to sign up. I've got all the discounts and info you need, and I'll be tracking it all LIVE to keep you up to date as I shop for you.

Quick Links

Curated by
A headshot of Duncan Robertson, Hardware Editor at GamesRadar+
Curated by
Duncan Robertson

I've been serving as GamesRadar+'s hardware editor for four years now, covering all sorts of gaming hardware and technology. That also means I've been covering sales like Prime Day, Black Friday, and Best Buy's seasonal sales for just as long, so I know how to spot a good deal and which ones you should avoid.

Currently playing:
Control Resonant

Today's best deals under $50

Legacy Of Kain Soul Reaver 1 &amp;amp; 2 Remastered
Save $15
Legacy Of Kain Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered: was $29.99 now $14.99 at Best Buy

Switch gamers can get a pretty decent half-off saving here on this remaster of two classics. And of course it'll work for Switch 2 players as well.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
GameSir Super Nova
Save $20
GameSir Super Nova: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy

We just reviewed the GameSir Super Nova, and it came out on the other side as one of our favorite budget gamepads for PC and Switch 2 players. The only caveat we'd look out for is its Switch 2 wake ability, which didn't work as marketed.

GameSir Super Nova review

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View Deal
Invincible VS
Save $25
Invincible VS: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Best Buy

Here's a deal on a PS5 game that only launched earlier in the year, in April. A deal like this so early is usually a sign that a game hasn't sold massively, but by all accounts, it's been received and reviewed well. If you're a fan of fighting games and the Mortal Kombat series, this is one you'll no doubt enjoy.

Invincible VS review

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View Deal
Battlefield 6
Save $15
Battlefield 6: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Best Buy

I'm going to be real with you, I love Battlefield 6. The franchise's signature war-is-hell and epic-scale battle vibes are here, but the gunplay is slicker and better than ever. Sure, I get annoyed when my teammates don't use the excellent revive mechanic, but this is for sure worth investing in while it's going for cheaper. This is available for PS5 and Xbox players.

Battlefield 6 review

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View Deal
Star Wars: Zero Company
Save $12
Star Wars: Zero Company: was $59.99 now $47.99 at Best Buy

Here's another deal on a game from 2026, and one that's reviewed really well by fans and critics. If you fancy a tactical Star Wars singleplayer adventure, give this one a crack. Fans of Baldur's Gate 3 might find a lot to enjoy in this one!

Star Wars: Zero Company review

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View Deal

Accessories, gadgets, and hardware

Insignia 55&quot; Class F50 LED 4K Smart TV
Save $160
Insignia 55" Class F50 LED 4K Smart TV: was $349.99 now $189.99 at Best Buy

Here's a deal for anyone looking for a new 4K TV on a budget. If you're not after anything necessarily fancy or with a truly jaw-dropping panel, you could get a really good deal here on a 4K TV that'll do pretty much what you need it to. Its refresh rate isn't listed, annoyingly, but even if it's 60Hz, you're getting a really affordable TV here.

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View Deal
Xbox Elite Series 2
Save $15
Xbox Elite Series 2: was $149.99 now $134.99 at Best Buy

Before I recommend this, I should say that there have been a lot of rumours and purported leaks about an upcoming Elite Series 3 controller. With that out of the way, the Elite Series 2 Core is a more affordable route into the Elite Series 2. It comes with none of the accessories, but you can buy those separately and still attach them if you want to.

Elite Series 2 Core review

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View Deal
Nacon Revolution X Unlimited Anniversary Edition
Save $50
Nacon Revolution X Unlimited Anniversary Edition: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Best Buy

The Nacon Revolution X Unlimited is one of the best controllers I've ever used - and that's high praise coming from me because I've reviewed these things professionally for four years now. In this deal, you're even getting the very pretty Xbox 360 Anniversary Edition - can't recommend this one more highly.

Nacon Revolution X Unlimited review

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View Deal
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni
Save $40
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni: was $399.99 now $359.99 at Best Buy

This isn't a massive saving, and it's still a lot of money to pay for a gaming headset, but this is the absolute top of the line from SteelSeries, which only launched in the last 12 months. We'll let you be the judge, but if you're after the absolute last word in audio quality and want to spare no expense, check this one out.

SteelSeries Nova Pro Omni review

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View Deal
Samsung 27I Odyssey G5
Save $110
Samsung 27I Odyssey G5: was $279.99 now $169.99 at Best Buy

There's a reason Samsung's Odyssey monitors are some of the most popular choices, and this deal gets you one at a super reasonable price for its specs. That's a 27-inch panel with a 180Hz refresh rate; it's G-Sync and FreeSync compatible, and it's QHD.

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View Deal
iBUYPOWER Element Gaming Desktop
Save $300
iBUYPOWER Element Gaming Desktop: was $1,499.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

This white build from iBUYPOWER gets you a very capable entry-level DDR5 build for a decent price, given today's economy.

Specs: AMD Ryzen 7 8700F, RTX 5060, 16GB of DDR5, 1TB SSD

iBUYPOWER Slate 8MP review

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View Deal

FAQs

When is the Techtober sale live until?

Best Buy says the Techtober sale will end this Sunday, so you have until the 11th of October to make the most of this year's anti-Prime Day discounts.

What benefits are there to becoming a Best Buy member?

Best Buy external storefront

(Image credit: Best Buy)

If the paid memberships for Best Buy are offering their own deals in competition to Amazon, you might be wondering what benefits you get if it comes own to one or the other. With Prime, you obviously get Prime Video and music benefits as well as exclusive deals and free shipping.

You can join My Best Buy for free, and that gets you free standard shipping, perosnalized shopping, convenient checkout, and personalized shopping.

With Best Buy's Plus membership, which costs $29.99 per year, you get access to those exclusive savings, 1% back in rewards with qualifying purchases, extended returns and exchange periods, and free 2-day shipping.

Then there's Best Buy Total, which costs $199.99 per year and gets you the following perks:

  • Protection plans including AppleCare+
  • Computer and tablet support
  • 24/7 VIP tech support
  • 20% off repairs
  • 1% back in rewards on qualifying purchases
  • Exclusive savings
  • Extended returns
  • Free 2-day shipping

Should you wait until Black Friday?

Depending on what you're shopping for, waiting for Black Friday might make sense. However, I'm duty-bound to tell you that Black Friday has now become an entire season of discounts that starts now, in October. That means prices are worth watching from this point in the year onward. If you spot a price you're happy with, I'd buy whenever suits you up until November. No need to wait on some things these days when prices can already be at Black Friday level in October.

LIVE updates

Here's another 2026 game worth picking up while it's cheap

A screenshot of the upcoming Xbox Series X/S game, Invincible VS

(Image credit: Quarter Up)

I'm surprised to see another big-franchise game from this year get the discount treatment at Best Buy, but I guess it's a competitive market and these games need to get themselves in front of players.

If you like fighting games like Mortal Kombat, and that is to say you're okay with a fair amount of blood, guts, and gore being torn out of your in-game character as you mash combos together, I submit Invincible VS for your consideration.

It's down from a $49.99 price tag to just $24.99, which is a pretty deep cut for a game that came out in April and reviewed pretty well.

Invincible VS: $24.99 at Best Buy

If you can't afford that pricey Xbox controller, go with this budget option instead

GameSir Super Nova controller on a wooden desk in front of a Nintendo Switch 2

(Image credit: Future)

As much as I love the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited I recommended before, I'll grant that $150 is still a lot of money, so I'd understand if you're looking for something a bit more budget-friendly.

This one won't work with Xbox, but if you play on PC or Switch/2, the GameSir Super Nova is also a good shout right now.

We recently reviewed it, and it's become one of our go-to budget controller picks. Sure, its ability to wake the sleeping Switch 2 isn't as seamless as we'd like it to be, but it's still great without that.

GameSir Super Nova: $29.99 at Best Buy

Another 2026 game is seeing a discount

Styx looks at a zeppelin, planning a way on board in Styx: Blades of Greed

(Image credit: Nacon)

Would you classify yourself as a stealth goblin? That's the question you're going to ask yourself for this next deal, which is on Styx: Blades of Greed, where you play as.. well, as a stealth goblin.

I'm sorry, I need my lunch break, so my comedy skills are dwindling.

This is another game that came out in 2026, and it reviewed pretty well, but it's already seeing that sweet, sweet discount treatment.

Not only is it discounted, but it's actually half off. If you're a fan of stealth games, this is one for you.

Styx: Blades of Greed: $24.99 at Best Buy

Need a 4K TV quick fix?

If you're in need of a 4K TV and you're not all that fussed about its specs, features, or gaming capabilities, Best Buy has this deal running that you might want to check out.

The Insignia brand is pretty well-known in the discount aisle, and with Fire TV innards, it'll do all the Smart TV stuff you want it to for streaming. It's got a 4K panel that works via LED tech, so it won't blow your mind with its visuals, but the main thing is that it's a 55" size and it's cheap as all hell. Like, under $200 cheap.

Again, don't expect to go PC gaming at massive frame rates or have OLED-level quality, but this is certainly a quick fix that doesn't break the bank.

Insignia F50 Series: $189.99 at Best Buy

One of this year's GOTY dark horse picks?

Dialogue with a squad member at the base in Star Wars Zero Company

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Star Wars Zero Company has been one of the more popular singleplayer games across platforms this year, and wouldn't you know it, it's discounted at Best Buy.

If you like strategic turn-based combat with a solid narrative and you're a fan of Star Wars, definitely consider this one. It's still a new game, only launching in the summer, so you're getting a bit of a surprise discount here. Fans of Baldur's Gate 3 might find a GOTY dark horse here...

Star Wars Zero Company: $47.99 at Best Buy

My favorite deal so far... as a controller critic

A Nacon RXU 360 Edition on a wooden desktop surface

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

As you may have seen from my bio box, I'm a controller reviewer, and I recently went back to one of my all-time favorite gamepads while I play Control Resonant. This is such, suuuch a good controller, and while its original black colorway is very easy on the eye, the Anniversary Xbox version is so damn stylish.

And would you know...

It's on sale at Best Buy right now.

It's down from its $199.99 price to $149.99, which is massive for a premium and extremely feature-rich Xbox Series X controller. I'd argue this is one of the most premium controllers on the shelves actually, so to see it drop to this price in its fancy colorway, which can be hard to find elsewhere in the US? Yeah, this is my favorite deal.

Nacon Revolution X Unlimited Anniversary Edition: $149.99 at Best Buy

First off, it's nearly E-Day

A squad of four readies up for the Gears of War E-Day multiplayer beta.

(Image credit: The Coalition)

Gears of War E-Day launches tomorrow! That means if you're a long-term fan of the franchise and you haven't yet got yourself an Xbox console, now's a good time to jump back in.

Best Buy has an entire page of bundle offers dedicated to this game, and although the black Series X options seem to be all sold out now, the Series S ones are still going spare.

To level with you, it might also be worth looking into a Game Pass membership since that'll give you immediate access to a huge library of games, but if you're only really interested in jumping back into Gears, then these Series S offers might be your best bet for getting a compatible platform to play on.

Best Buy Xbox Gears of War E-Day bundles

Let's get deal hunting, shall we?

GamesRadar Hardware Editor Duncan Robertson posing with an RGB lit gaming PC

(Image credit: Future)

Howdy! My name's Duncan; I'll be guiding you through the Best Buy deal trenches this week. Come along for the ride if you want to keep up to date with all the latest and greatest Best Buy offers for gamers.

Here are a few reasons why you should trust my coverage over an AI summary or shopping assistant:

-I've been covering these sorts of sales for over four years now, so I know what I'm looking for, and know what deals are utterly pants and not worth your hard-earned cash.

-I actually have hands-on time with so much of the hardware you'll see on this blog. If I haven't reviewed something myself, I'll be using my colleagues' expert advice to guide what I suggest; that way, I can be assured you're getting a decent recommendation.

-I hate how expensive gaming is as a hobby, and I'm not the biggest fan of Amazon either, so I want to make sure people shopping on a budget and who don't have a Prime membership this week actually get some good recommendations.

-An AI would probably use my advice anyway, so you might as well just get the best information straight from the source.

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