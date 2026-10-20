Marvel fans may not have to wait two more years for the next season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, as seasons 3 and 4 are already being worked on

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is set to return soon to Disney Plus two years after season 1 premiered. But we may not have to wait as long next time, as the Spidey team is already working on seasons 3 and 4 of the animated show.
"We're already working on Seasons 3 and 4 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man," said series creator Jeff Trammell to Collider.
Season 1 premiered on January 27, 2025, but season 2 won't land on the streamer until January 13, 2027, meaning fans will have waited pretty much two whole years between seasons. We already knew that season 3 was in progress, and there have been rumours circling online of a possible season 4. But Trammell's comments confirm that both seasons have officially been greenlit and are actively being worked on. Phew.
It is not clear what further seasons will entail, as Marvel TV is keeping its cards pretty close to its chest in terms of plot details for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2. Peter Parker's freshman season ended with Doctor Strange and Spider-Man teaming up to protect New York City. However, there are still many questions to be answered, including who will be the second season's main villain.
At the end of season 1, Peter's father, Richard Parker, made a cameo, making us wonder if he will feature in season 2. There's also the issue of Doc Ock and his plot to escape prison. As for Norman Osborn, it feels like his villain origin is imminent after unveiling Project Monolith. Though Marvel TV has yet to release the first trailer, it was confirmed at NYCC that Eddie Brock, aka Venom, will appear, voiced by Spider-Man veteran Josh Keaton. Gwen Stacy, aka Spider-Gwen, is also set to be introduced.
Not to worry, it sounds as though all will be revealed. Trammell confirmed that season 2 will "hit the ground running," adding, "I'm really excited for people to see more from Nico Minoru this season. She's a big part of Season 2, and I think people are really going to dig what we're doing with her. Eddie Brock, I'm a huge Eddie Brock fan… Norman's up to some stuff that I'm really excited about as well."
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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