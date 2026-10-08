Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2 confirms Venom, and a new release date

If you're still feeling starved for Spidey-related action after the record-breaking Spider-Man: Brand New Day, worry not. NYCC has confirmed when to expect season 2 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and who he'll face.
As the brand-new poster below reveals, Spidey will be back in action on Disney Plus on January 13, 2027. He'll also be going another round with the symbiotes and get a fancy, fresh suit for his troubles. Of course, it won't stay on him for long, since it's a living parasite that ends up finding a far more troubled host.
The poor fella in question is Mr. Eddie Brock, who will eventually become Venom and will be voiced by longtime Spidey vocal artist Josh Keaton, who voiced the webslinger in The Spectacular Spider-Man and Electro in the 2018 Spider-Man game. With such a legendary foe, Spidey will need extra webbing, which, in this case, will come from Gwen Stacy, aka Spider-Gwen, who is also set to make an appearance, although there's still no confirmation on who will be voicing her.
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Beyond Peter's close encounter with the symbiote kind, there's a lot more going on that will be picked up from last season. When we last left our hero (voiced by Hudson Thames), he'd survived a scrap with the alien with help from Doctor Strange (Robin Atkin Downes). Some villains were behind bars, and more heroic allies, including Daredevil (voiced by Charlie Cox and set to return in season 2), were keeping an eye on Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo). Perhaps the biggest shock of the season finale, though, was the appearance of Richard Parker, Peter's father, whose reunion with his secretly superheroic son sparked a lot of questions.
It certainly looks like there'll be a lot of action, but we'll have to wait until January 2027 to see more when (deep breath) Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2 returns to Disney+. For all other Marvel news, check out our New York Comic Con panel live blog.
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