Attention Zelda fans! Hallmark Keepsake ornaments are cheaper than ever at Amazon, and Link's waiting

Hallmark Keepsake ornaments grow every year, and luckily for gamers, we usually get some iconic consoles, dioramas, and figures from classic PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo history books. With the holiday season upon us, Amazon has taken the chop to some of the brand's older releases, with a particularly interesting discount for Zelda fans.
If your 2026 holiday season is going to be ruled by Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake, you know Link will need to be scaling that tree. Amazon has the Tears of the Kingdom iteration of our hero down to its lowest price yet, hiya-ing that $42.99 MSRP down to $34.20 for the first time this week.
If you're more Sony- or Xbox-minded, you'll also find classic console ornaments for slightly less than Hallmark's Legend of Zelda Keepsake. Both the PlayStation and Xbox console ornaments are also seeing their lowest prices ever right now.
Link, meanwhile, perches on his Hyrulean ruin, lighting up and playing Tears of the Kingdom music when pressed. While it's not the baby-faced fella anyone who's read our Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time review will be watching out for, fans of the latest Zelda adventure praise the TOTK Keepsake. The ornament has a 4.8-star rating at Amazon, with 89% of reviews scoring full marks.
These are the only four gaming-specific Hallmark Keepsake ornaments seeing price cuts in Amazon's current sale, but none of them have been cheaper before.
The PlayStation console has dropped to around $24 earlier in the month, before taking the full plunge down to $21.30 for the first time today. That OG Xbox took a very brief dip down to a similar $24 position last week before shaving a few extra bucks off. Yoshi's adorable hatching diorama has never shifted below $40 before. Finally, Link himself has only ever dropped to around $42 before today's record-low.
Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector.
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