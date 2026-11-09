World of Warcraft: Forever devs address dungeon XP backlash with 50% boost – but fans of the MMO aren't satisfied with Blizzard's solution

The point of contention here isn't Forever's inclusion of dungeons or the way that any of the nine new group activities play out – it's to do with the heavy nerfs that Blizzard applied to experience points players can gain from killing enemies inside the dungeons.
These rolled in over WoW: Forever's Beta period, when developers cut XP earned in dungeons (resulting in a massive gap between them and Classic's own dungeons) to encourage questing.
Those cuts were not popular, to say the least, spurring discussion among fans questioning why there was such a difference between WoW: Forever and Classic in terms of dungeon XP – and, evidently, Blizzard's been listening.
Just yesterday, the studio confirmed as much, writing on its forums, "We deployed a hotfix that increased kill experience in dungeons by 50%, so it feels better to go back in for more runs."
The thing is, however… that's still not enough for lots of folks.
A thread on the matter over on Reddit proves so, with comments expressing discontent despite Blizzard's hotfix. It still leaves a lot of room when considering Classic's dungeon XP.
As one person asks, "So 37.5% instead of 25% of Classic?" Another adds, "Great that they are listening. But it seems like that would still be a big nerf compared to normal exp?"
A separate post pokes fun at the situation with a meme, outlining how dungeon XP is "still only 1/3 of Classic" – oof. Replies are similar to those aforementioned, with one exclaiming that "Blizzard's shamelessly bad at math or they're trolling."
Unfortunately, I'm not sure it's either myself. I do think the aim was to balance dungeon XP with questing, but it's clear this might not have been the best way to go about striking this hoped-for balance.
I wouldn't be too surprised if we saw more changes roll out to World of Warcraft: Forever with how the community is reacting to Blizzard's first remedy to its brutal dungeon XP nerfs – but I suppose only time will tell for certain.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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