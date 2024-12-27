This GameSir G8+ Bluetooth controller has made my Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons collect dust and I couldn't be happier

The Nintendo Joy-Cons are some of the most innovative first-party controllers we've had in a long time. Even eight years into the handheld's lifespan the fact they can easily transform into an option for one, or two players, still never ceases to amaze me. But even with its funky gimmicks, the Joy-Cons are still missing some key features of a pro controller.

The GameSir G8+ Bluetooth Mobile Controller has picked up the slack as one of my favorite Switch controllers and has the same MSRP of $79.99 at Amazon right now. It isn't any cheaper than a new pair of Joy-Cons and can't switch between a one and two-player set-up, however. Instead, the G8+ controller allows the Switch display, OLED or LCD, to slot in the center and connect over Bluetooth. There, you can ditch the drift riddled peripherals and instead make use of the Bluetooth controller's tactile D-pad, hall effect sticks, and ergonomic shape. The curved controller design and its textured surface make it far more comfortable to hold than the flat backs of the Joy-Cons, and better yet, switching to this mobile controller doesn't mean losing out on rumble as its integrated with asymmetrical motors, which provide an even stronger feeling feedback.

GameSir G8+ controller | $79.99 at Amazon

The GameSir G8+ wireless mobile controller is a top-tier Joy-Con alternative, bringing stick-drift free hall effect sensors, swappable sticks and ABXY buttons and a comfortable ergonomic grip to your handheld Switch gaming sessions.

Goodbye Joy-Cons, hello GameSir G8+

(Image credit: Future)

The GameSir G8 Galileo G8+ takes the existing GameSir G8 Galileo and turns it into one of the best Switch controllers for those fed up of the limitations of Nintendo's Joy-Cons. Both controllers benefit from hall effect sticks, which make drift a thing of the past. But what sets the G8+ apart is its brand-new connectivity options.

The G8 relies sorely on a Type-C port to connect to your smartphone, which makes any Switch connectivity non-existent. With the inclusion of Bluetooth and 2.4Ghz connection (via a dongle), the G8+ becomes one of the best Switch controllers I've ever gotten my hands on, and it has the exact same MSRP of $79.99 as it's non-Bluetooth counterpart. Connecting to the Switch is similar to any Pro controller, and once you're good to go the GameSir Home button will light-up to let you know.



It's then just a case of slipping the Switch screen into the center of the G8+ (without the Joy-Cons attached of course) and you're good to go. Hooking up your Switch to the G8+ won't make you lose out on any features either, other than NFC support. Should you actually like to use them, there's still gyro support and rumble to take advantage of.

(Image credit: Future)

The G8+ doesn't just had wireless connectivity into the mix for the same price, but it also features swappable sticks and ABXY buttons. Right in the box there's a selection of different tsicks, ranging in size and grip, which you can easily attach to the controller. I can be pretty heavy handed with my tech, but I easily managed to pop off the magnetic faceplates of the controller to fit in the sticks of my liking - and it made a whole world of difference.

I've been using the G8+ controller with most of my Switch games, since it launched, but it's become my go to when playing Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble. The combination of the hall effect sticks, comfortable ergonomic design of the controller and the powerful rumble motors actually improved my Monkey Ball skills - skills I've been trying to perfect for decades.

There isn't any passthrough charging this time around, which might be a deal breaker for some. It can be frustrating having to charge both your Switch and the controller separately when they're both out of juice. But the charging port of your Switch isn't hindered and any way, so it has that going for it.

For the exact same price as the wired only GameSir G8 Galileo, you're getting all same hall effect sticks, ergonomic design, and programmable back buttons but this time around you have actual Switch support. Without a type-C port to be mindful of, this mobile controller transforms into one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories I've ever had the pleasure of getting my hands on. And the G8+ is also compatible with Android and iOS based smartphones, should you want a controller for your favorite mobile games too.

GameSir G8 Galileo vs GameSir G8 Galileo G8+

GameSir G8 Galileo Android, iOS, PS Remote Play and Xbox Game Pass support Hall effect sticks Pass through charging Movable Type-C port 109 - 184mm device support 2 programmable back buttons Magnetically detachable faceplates

GameSir G8 Galileo G8+ Switch, Android and iOS support Hall effect sticks Swappable sticks & ABXY buttons Bluetooth, 2.4G (via dongle) and Wired compatibility 110 - 215 mm device support Built-in 6-axis gyro control 2 programmable back buttons Magnetically detachable faceplates



More of the best Nintendo Switch accessories

The GameSir G8+ Bluetooth controller is a great Joy-Con alternative for handheld players, but not everyone likes to play their Switch on the go. Luckily there's a ton of Nintendo Switch controllers that pair well with docked mode, and we've gathered some of our favourite's below.

Check our our best Nintendo Switch accessories guide for more of our top picks of the best controllers, Switch chargers, and more. If you need some extra storage space too, our Switch microSD card guide is full of the best storage solutions so you can download eShop games to your hearts content.