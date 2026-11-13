Avatar: Seven Havens producer says the animated sequel series "isn't a kids' show"

Despite its predecessor Avatar: The Last Airbender famously releasing on Nickelodeon for years and catering to a younger audience, the sequel series Seven Havens apparently isn't made for kids.
During an Avatar: Seven Havens Reddit AMA, one fan asked if the team intended to make the show more accessible to a younger audience, to which executive producer and developer Sehaj Sethi replied, "Personally, I think this show really isn’t a kids show. The themes we cover are quite dark and mature. We always intended for this show to technically be accessible to a younger audience, but also be very interesting to older viewers."
The series, which is set around 225 years after The Last Airbender sequel The Legend of Korra, Seven Havens follows twin sisters Pavi and Nisha as they uncover their Avatar origins and protect the last cities that remain centuries after the infamous apocalypse caused by Korra. But even though the show centers around children Nisha and Pavi, Sethi says "we don’t hold back on making them face truly traumatic experiences."
We can see what Sethi means. The show's themes feel very current and quite upsetting. The sisters have to contend with living in a refuge in a war-torn land hit by sandstorms and tornadoes. In the midst of their already complicated lives, Pavi now has to deal with being the new Avatar when she has been taught all her life to hate Avatars due to Korra's actions.
When the show debuted on Paramount Plus, some fans were not too happy about Korra being vilanised. But the big swing seemed to pay off, as Seven Havens debuted to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes. In our Avatar: Seven Havens season 1 review, we call the animated installment "a strong new entry for the franchise, filled with intriguing plot elements and characters," but in part it is "let down by its animation." Seven Havens has already been renewed for season 2.
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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