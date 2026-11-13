The Witcher 4 is going to be "an unforgettable experience that's true to the core of the Witcher," narrative lead says as the RPG wins a most-wanted award

News
By
Published

The upcoming RPG will be "worthy" of The Golden Joysticks' Most Wanted Game award, CD Projekt Red says

The Witcher 4 tech demo trailer screenshot of Ciri chatting in a market
(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)
0

The fans have spoken – The Witcher 4 has won the Golden Joystick for Most Wanted Game. While those involved in putting the RPG together at CD Projekt are pleased with the result, they know the pressure is on to live up to the hype.

"This means the world to us," game director Sebastian Kalemba says on Twitter. "Huge love to our incredible team and everyone who's been supporting us on this journey."

Narrative director Phillip Weber adds: "We're working hard to make The Witcher 4 worthy of being your most wanted game and an unforgettable experience that's true to the core of the Witcher."

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

The Witcher 4 joins some fine company in winning the award. It might not surprise you, but GTA 6 has won the award before, and it seems to be going all right for them, if we do say so ourselves. The Witcher 4 also beat out some solid competition from 19 other games at The Golden Joysticks, including Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, God of War Laufey, and Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

Of course, with a 2028 target window, we face a wait for The Witcher 4. Currently, it's all about The Witcher 3 – another Golden Joysticks favorite – as we just had the remaster ahead of the new expansion Songs of the Past next year. CDPR even called that out earlier this year. Regardless, there are plenty of The Witcher fans who are eagerly awaiting its arrival.

CD Projekt Red is building the Avengers of RPGs – the house of Cyberpunk 2 and The Witcher 4 adds 3 former Kingdom Come: Deliverance leads to the mix.

Iain Harris
Iain Harris
News Editor, Games

I joined GamesRadar+ in May 2022 following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When I'm not running the news team on the games side, you'll find me putting News Editor duties to one side to play the hottest JRPG of 20 years ago or pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new cloak – the more colourful, the better.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Marvel fans think a Deadpool cameo could be on the cards after Ryan Reynolds responds to his Avengers: Doomsday writing credit in the most cryptic way
    1
    Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds had a perfectly on-brand response to the news of his Avengers: Doomsday writing credit
  2. 2
    Spider-Man: Brand New Day's extended edition arrives in theaters before Avengers: Doomsday
  3. 3
    Kevin Feige didn't want Wanda Maximoff to reunite with Vision in VisionQuest because the show should "stand on its own"
  4. 4
    Marvel has now given Doctor Doom the same number of appearances as Thanos in just over a year
  5. 5
    Avatar: Seven Havens will air two seasons in 2027 as Book 2 gets a release date