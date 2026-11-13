The Witcher 4 is going to be "an unforgettable experience that's true to the core of the Witcher," narrative lead says as the RPG wins a most-wanted award

The Witcher 4 joins some fine company in winning the award. It might not surprise you, but GTA 6 has won the award before, and it seems to be going all right for them, if we do say so ourselves. The Witcher 4 also beat out some solid competition from 19 other games at The Golden Joysticks, including Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, God of War Laufey, and Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.
Of course, with a 2028 target window, we face a wait for The Witcher 4. Currently, it's all about The Witcher 3 – another Golden Joysticks favorite – as we just had the remaster ahead of the new expansion Songs of the Past next year. CDPR even called that out earlier this year. Regardless, there are plenty of The Witcher fans who are eagerly awaiting its arrival.
I joined GamesRadar+ in May 2022 following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When I'm not running the news team on the games side, you'll find me putting News Editor duties to one side to play the hottest JRPG of 20 years ago or pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new cloak – the more colourful, the better.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.