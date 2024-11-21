GTA 6 wins the Most Wanted Game award at the Golden Joystick Awards 2024

Grand Theft Auto 6 is the Most Wanted Game of 2025, according to voters at the Golden Joystick Awards 2024.

While most of the prizes on offer during the annual awards ceremony are looking back at the year that's just gone, the Most Wanted Game award looks forward instead. This year, it's GTA 6 that players say they're looking forward to more than any of the other new games of 2025.

Perhaps that comes as little surprise – a year on from that initial GTA 6 trailer reveal we've heard next to nothing from Rockstar beyond assurances that the game is still set to release in 2025. But with GTA 5 still existing as one of the best-selling games in history, it's clear that millions upon millions of players are looking forward to its long-awaited sequel. It's already been 11 years since GTA 5 originally released, and with only Red Dead Redemption 2 filling the gap between that Rockstar release and its next one, the studio's fans have had to be very patient.

Still, claiming the title of Most Wanted Game was no easy feat this year. To win, GTA 6 had to beat the likes of Assassin's Creed Shadows, Death Stranding 2, Monster Hunter Wilds, Mafia: The Old Country, Hollow Knight Silksong, Doom: The Dark Ages, and several more high-profile releases that we're hoping to get our hands on in the next 12 months.

In claiming the prize, GTA 6 has put itself in good company. Last year, it was Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth that took this award home, and that game has already had an excellent time at this year's Golden Joystick Awards, with a number of wins from its pack-leading seven nominations. Previous winners include Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Elden Ring, and God of War Ragnarok, all of which would go on to claim several titles of their own. And of course, go back far enough, and GTA 5 took home the One to Watch award in 2012, before its own GOTY crown in 2013. As we look ahead to 2025, all signs suggest GTA 6 is going to have a very, very good year.