The Batman 2 production is "temporarily paused" while director Matt Reeves steps away to deal with "a family matter"

DC Studios has announced that production on The Batman 2 is going on hold as director Matt Reeves steps away for a personal issue.
"Production on The Batman Part II has been temporarily paused while Matt Reeves focuses on a family matter," the studio says in a statement provided to Deadline and others. "Matt has the full support of DC Studios and we look forward to continuing the journey soon."
The Batman 2 is set to be released on February 18, 2026. Deadline's sources say it's not yet clear whether the pause in production will affect the planned release date. The film had already been delayed multiple times over, as it was first planned to release back in 2025.
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Filming for The Batman 2 was already underway, as evidenced by a host of recent set photos unveiling such details as a battle-damaged Batmobile, the new Batsuit, and an apparent appearance from the Court of Owls. Despite the set leaks, few official details about the movie's plot have been revealed, though Robert Pattinson describes it as a "radical retelling" of Batman.
Pattinson returns as the titular superhero, alongside Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as The Penguin. New additions to the cast include Sebastian Stan, who is widely expected to play Harvey Dent/Two-Face, alongside Scarlett Johansson, Charles Dance, Sebastian Koch, and Brian Tyree Henry.
To tide you over as the wait for The Batman 2 goes on, check out our ranking of the best Batman movies, and stay up-to-date with all the upcoming DC movies on the calendar.
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