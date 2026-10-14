Clayface star Tom Rhys Harries lets slip that Matt Hagen knows Batman is in Gotham during the DCU movie: "We have footage"

The Clayface press tour has only just started, but star Tom Rhys Harries may have already let slip that Batman is in Gotham while the new DCU movie takes place.
When asked by ComicBook whether Matt or Caitlin are aware of Batman's presence in Gotham, Harries said, "We have footage, and I don't think it's… I don't know how much I can say about this. Yes, we had discussions about that at length."
Now, we don't know if Harries is saying that there is or was footage of Batman himself, or if there is footage of his character Matt Hagen and Naomi Ackie's Dr. Caitlin Bates talking about Batman's presence in Gotham. But it sounds like the Caped Crusader is somehow involved in the story.
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Fans are catching on to the slip, as one wrote on Twitter, "It definitely sounds like bro slipped up here. I'm not saying Batman is in the film but like genuinely he either misspoke or dropped a nuke." Another replied, "Bro pulled a Tom Holland," referring to the Spider-Man star who has dropped Marvel spoilers numerous times.
The upcoming Clayface movie acts as the villain's origin story, and the baddie was first introduced to DC Comics as a Batman villain, so the movie making a nod to the hero wouldn't be too surprising. However, with DC's Elseworlds Batman star Robert Pattinson not making the jump to DCU, James Gunn has yet to find his Bat before the first DCU Chapter One Batman project, The Brave and the Bold. Harries' slip-up makes us wonder if news on that is imminent.
Clayface wouldn't be the first DCU project to mention Bruce Wayne either, as Hal Jordan referenced Batman in HBO's Lanterns. Whether we see him or not, it sounds as though Batman's presence will be felt in Clayface. In an interview with SFX magazine, director James Watkins said, "You're in a city called Gotham. So I guess you feel the shadow of the Bat inherently. Because of the nature of where you are."
Clayface hits theaters on October 23. For more from the DCU, check out our guides to upcoming DC movies and shows and our breakdown of how to watch the DC movies in order.
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