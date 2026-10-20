Clayface would beat Batman in a fight "without question," says Matt Hagen star Tom Rhys Harries

Batman might strike fear into the heart of every Gotham ne'er-do-well – but Clayface star Tom Rhys Harries is confident he could handle the Dark Knight in a fight.
The new DC film is a dark, villainous origin story for Harries's Matt Hagen, an up-and-coming actor who is horrifically disfigured by a mobster after a bad decision on a night out. As Matt embarks on a gruesome revenge quest, he slowly begins to lose his morality.
While the film is very much a standalone tale, it certainly leaves the door open for Matt Hagen to return (and the character has appeared later on the DCU timeline in Creature Commandos, too).
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"Think how many people he could destroy," Harries tells GamesRadar+ when we meet in London to discuss the film and bring up the character's future. "In terms of getting used to his powers, he's just a baby. Matt can destroy everybody. He's also a man that has nothing to lose. Very dangerous."
Matt's story is certainly a tragedy, but, despite the film going to great pains to make us empathize with Hagen, Harries is clear that his character is no good guy. "I think he is without question a villain, and I think that by the end he is. He has nothing to lose. There's a certain point of pain that somebody might feel, and feeling like there's an injustice in the world, where he could lean into this space where he's like, 'Well, if I'm going down, I'm bringing you all down with me, and I'm going to burn this thing to the ground.'"
Naturally, that kind of character arc might draw the attention of Gotham's protector, the Caped Crusader himself. So, would Harries want to fight Batman someday? "It would be a fairly short fight, I think," he says. When we ask if Harries thinks his villain would be the winner, he responds: "Without question." Batman better watch his back.
Clayface is in theaters this October 23. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows for everything else that's on the way.
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