Blade Runner 2099 takes viewers back into the beloved franchise, five decades after we last left. The series stars Hunter Schafer and Michelle Yeoh in a new story imagining what it might be like if the replicants were in charge. Debuting to positive reviews, the new series is set to arrive on Prime Video this week, but how can you watch it?
We've compiled a guide to just that below, taking you through everything you need to know about streaming the sci-fi show. This includes when exactly it's coming out on the streamer as well as how many episodes you'll get to see at launch.
While you're at it, why not also have a read of our guide to upcoming TV shows for what else is on the horizon.
Blade Runner 2099 release schedule: when are new episodes out?
Unlike other Prime Video releases, all episodes of Blade Runner 2099 are releasing at once. This means you'll be able to stream the show in full on Wednesday, November 25.
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The Blade Runner 2099 release schedule is as follows:
Blade Runner 2099 episode 1: November 25
Blade Runner 2099 episode 2: November 25
Blade Runner 2099 episode 3: November 25
Blade Runner 2099 episode 4: November 25
Blade Runner 2099 episode 5: November 25
Blade Runner 2099 episode 6: November 25
Blade Runner 2099 episode 7: November 25
Blade Runner 2099 episode 8: November 25
Blade Runner 2099 episode count
In total there are eight episodes in Blade Runner 2099. The runtimes haven't yet been confirmed but early reviews suggest they're all about an hour each. This means you'll have almost eight hours of the series to enjoy this week.
The show is also a limited series, meaning that it won't continue beyond season 1. Speaking about this decision to Collider, showrunner Silka Luisa said: "It was always considered as a limited series. Part of making the transition from film to TV is a really big jump for something that’s as cinematic as Blade Runner, and so, in that sense, it was really important to us that we told a story that, in a way, is like a movie in the sense that there’s a beginning, there’s a middle, and there’s an end."
Where to watch Blade Runner 2099
Blade Runner 2099 is available exclusively on Prime Video for Amazon Prime subscribers, including those on ad tiers.
This means if you want to see the new show, you'll have to be a Amazon Prime member. If you've never subscribed before, the service does offer a free trial to check it out before you buy.
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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