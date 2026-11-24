Blade Runner 2099 has been a hit with critics, landing a respectable Rotten Tomatoes score ahead of its Prime Video release. The new series, which will debut in full on Wednesday, November 25, is currently sitting at 72% on the review aggregation site, based on 36 reviews.
Starring Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer, the new entry in the beloved franchise is set following a Replicant uprising, which places Replicants in charge of humans. Yeoh's Olwen and Schafer's Cora team up to try and stop the potential collapse of their city by finding a young runaway harboring key secrets.
The eight-episode show is dropping in full and early reviews have been positive. Praising Schafer and Yeoh in the lead roles, many have called it a gripping adventure, even if it doesn't touch the level of the two movies.
Indie Wire's Ben Travers wrote: "Blade Runner 2099 may not be as exquisite as its predecessors (and it won't likely win over audiences who aren't already fans), but it nails the franchise's aura – and builds one awesome world."
"Elevated by stunning visuals and a pair of dynamic performances, the series proves that even with humanity on the back foot, there are still ways to find empathy in the desolation," adds William Goodman at The Wrap.
The Telegraph's Patrick Smith gives it four stars, writing: "Set 80 years after Ridley Scott's original, Amazon’s labyrinthine sci-fi series is a tour-de-force of meticulous world-building."
The Hollywood Reporter's Angie Han was less impressed. "This Blade Runner might look the part, might act the part, might even be trying very hard to be the part as best as it can," they wrote. "But you don't need a Voight-Kampff test to see it hasn't quite managed to replicate the soul."
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"Its visual ambition is astounding," Time Magazine's Judy Berman agrees. "Yet that bleak beauty continues to obscure the personalities of its protagonists and the shape of their society."
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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