The first Switch 2 jailbreaks arrived just over a month ago, and we've already reached Nintendo's nightmare scenario: dumped games can now be played on hacked consoles. That means the door to piracy on the console is already swinging wide open, and if history is any indication it's going to be very difficult for Nintendo or its lawyers to get it closed again.
A hacker called Olmectron has released a tool called nx2-relink, which can be used to turn a Switch 2 game dump into a homebrew program that can run on a jailbroken console. As noted by hacking and homebrew site GTAtemp, this is an early and experimental piece of software, so compatibility is limited right now and you will run a risk of bricking your console by using it.
Strictly speaking, there's nothing illegal in using the tool as advertised, making backups of games you own and have dumped yourself, though any jailbroken console risks a ban from online services by Nintendo. Olmectron says the tool includes "no games, no keys and no Nintendo files, and it won't get them for you." But, as far as I can tell, there's nothing preventing you from using this newfound power to simply download other people's dumps and use them on your console – which is the very definition of piracy.
nx2-relink features heavy contributions from Claude, as with many recent breakthroughs in the console hacking and homebrew scene. AI is dramatically increasing the pace at which developers can break through console security measures, and this isn't even the only Switch 2 backup tool to appear in the past 24 hours. A separate dev demonstrated a console booting a dumped version of Donkey Kong Bananza just yesterday, "opening the flood gates" to a new era of Switch 2 hacks.
And, well, yes – the flood gates do seem to be wide open, and this trickle of dumping tools is likely a warning for the absolute tsunami of Switch 2 piracy that's likely to follow.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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