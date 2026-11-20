SmileBasic 4, one of the key pieces of software being used to jailbreak Switch 2 consoles, is back on the Nintendo eShop. While the console's firmware has long since been updated to stop known jailbreak exploits, SmileBasic 4 itself has now also been patched.
SmileBasic is a line of programming tools which developer SmileBoom has released for various Nintendo platforms, allowing users to code their own simple programs and games. It's also opened multiple backdoors for jailbreak exploits over the years, first on 3DS, and then on Switch 2.
Technically, SmileBasic 4 is a Switch 1 game, but AI-backed hackers found a way to use it in order to jailbreak Switch 2 consoles, allowing the machines to run code not approved by Nintendo. That would allow users to, in theory, run homebrew applications, but as far as I can tell, the exploit had not yet been extended to allow people to play pirated games.
Nonetheless, Nintendo acted quickly to delist SmileBasic 4 from the eShop and to update the console's firmware to address the exploit at a system level. That's a necessary step, too, as SmileBasic 4 was not the only application that could be used to exploit it. Notably, Civilization 7, a game that is available on cartridge and thus impervious to delistings and software updates, could also be used for the jailbreak.
Even so, it seems that SmileBasic 4 itself has been updated to ensure that a similar exploit never happens again. As Twitter user MarioMasta64 notes, the software itself has gotten a new update post-reinstatement aimed at closing the hole used for the jailbreak. The application's demo – which could also be used to exploit it – has also been updated, but it has not yet been relisted on the eShop.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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