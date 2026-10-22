Nacon goes full Spider-Man meme, launching a new Xbox controller with a design inspired by one of its own video games

Nacon is launching a new wireless Xbox Series X controller, and you'll be glad to know it's a lot more affordable than the brand's premier Revolution X Unlimited. While that flagship will set you back $199.99 / £199.99, the new Revolution Pro X will only cost $109.99/£109.99. Despite that, it'll give you wireless play, a charging stand, and some fancy features besides.
In a brilliant pat of its own back, Nacon has used the art design of one of its best-selling games to give the new RPX a distinct look. 2025's Hell is Us was published by Nacon, and its iconic patterning found all over its in-game world adorns this controller like it's something out of Hadea itself. I love this, because almost every controller is being marketed with palm trees and a GTA 6-reminiscent look at the moment (just look at the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra 2), but Nacon is backing its own third-person action-adventure, which received a major update in recent weeks.
Admittedly, Nacon is calling this a "Special Edition", so it remains to be seen whether a non-Hell is Us colorway will arrive later. Personally, I think the design does an excellent minimalist job of being a nod for fans without plastering branding for a game all over it.
As a controller, the Revolution Pro X seems to be a rival to the GameSir G7 Pro, despite being a bit more expensive. It offers Xbox and PC play, a charging stand, and two back buttons, but it steers well clear of that $200 price point a lot of Xbox controllers land at.
REVOLUTION PRO X – SPECIAL EDITION | LAUNCH TRAILER - YouTube
It's got Hall effect thumbsticks, but what I'm really excited to see is that Nacon has emulated FlyDigi and 8BitDo by making their mechanical tension adjustable by spinning their gates in either direction.
I've tested this on the wired-only FlyDigi Vader 5S, and it's a truly brilliant way to bend your gamepad to different genres. The 8BitDo Ultimate 3 Lavender Dusk also has this feature in its repertoire and, although Nacon claims it's the first to bring this feature to the wireless Xbox controller market, 8BitDo did technically beat it to the punch.
"With the REVOLUTION PRO X – SE, we wanted to offer a full-featured precision controller at a competitive price,” said Yannick Allaert, Director of the Accessories Division at NACON.
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“Its joystick tension adjustment, Hall Effect sensors, and micro-switch combine technologies designed to allow every player to tailor their controls to their playing style.”
Somewhat confusingly, this controller replaces an older Nacon Xbox controller called the Nacon Revolution X Pro (this is the Pro X), so be careful you get that right if you go shopping for it later. Right now, it seems to only be available at Nacon's own website.
I'm really excited for folks who are unable to invest $200 in a controller to experience the incredibly tactile and premium microswitch buttons that Nacon uses for its current suite of gamepads. The RPX sports the same, lovely, light-actuating, clicky buttons as its pricier siblings, and I'd argue the feeling of those is worth the $109 price tag on its own.
It's a shame there aren't TMR sticks here, but for a mid-range controller, this should sit really reasonably in the Xbox market. For reference, the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro TE and Scuf Valor Pro Wired are both $100, and while both of those have more buttons for you to play with, wireless play, comfort, and a charging stand could be a real boon for Nacon at this level of the market.
One of my earliest memories is playing SuperMario64 and wondering why the controller I held had three grips, but I only had two hands. Ever since I've been in love with video games and their technology. After graduating from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in Journalism, I contributed to the Scottish Games Network and completed an Editorial Internship at Expert Reviews. Over the last decade, I’ve been managing my own YouTube channel about my love of games too. These days, I'm one of the resident hardware nerds at GamesRadar+, and I take the lead on our coverage of gaming PCs, VR, controllers, gaming chairs, and content creation gear. Now, I better stop myself here before I get talking about my favourite games like HUNT: Showdown, Dishonored, and Towerfall Ascension.
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