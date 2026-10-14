Xbox just announced its brand-new controller, and it's far from the pro pad we all expected

Xbox just announced its first new controller in what feels like forever, but the pocket-friendly Xbox Nano Controller isn't coming for any pro gamepad's lunch. Instead, this compact set of clackers seems like the latest step in Xbox's quest to own every screen you look at.
The portable model sees the Xbox Wireless Controller squished into a horizontal form factor, with two thumbsticks and a giant floating d-pad taking up the majority of its tiny little face. At $49.99 / £44.99 (pre-orders now open at Microsoft) this little fella doesn't want to be one of the best Xbox Series X controllers on the market, but it does want to be the one you've got in your pocket. And sometimes, that counts for a lot more.
Xbox Nano Controller
The Xbox Nano Controller won't compete on price particularly well. GameSir, CRKD, and 8BitDo have the $50-and-under market pretty well tied up with compact, travel-friendly controllers. However, with a more substantial d-pad and easy wireless Xbox connectivity, Microsoft fans could be keen to get their hands on more official hardware.
The Xbox Nano Controller essentially takes everything that makes up the full-fat Wireless gamepad and bunches it all up into the middle of the chassis, removing the grips almost entirely. That means it can achieve a form factor of "just over 5-inches in length and just 3.5 ounces." Those are specs Microsoft is pitching not just towards on-the-go players but kids in particular.
Is the Xbox Nano Controller going to be right for you (or your little ones)? If you value that easy wireless connection to the Xbox you have at home and want the luxury of those pedigree Xbox controls, it could be. If you want the best value for everyday play while out and about? It's unlikely.
See, the Nano launches at a bit of a renaissance for these compact gamepads. With the rise of the best gaming handhelds and mobile ports growing in popularity, Microsoft isn't the only brand looking to park its buttons in your pocket.
CRKD, for example, just launched the Atom Plus, a super tiny wireless controller that only costs $29.99 (it's even on sale for $24.99 at Amazon right now). One look at that d-pad and symmetrical thumbsticks should tell you this isn't exactly up to the same caliber as the Xbox Wireless Controller, but when the numbers are pretty much halved it's well worth considering.
8BitDo has its range of SN30 devices that do a similar job as well as its Lite 2 gamepad offering the same buttons for $34.99 (Amazon).
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This game of spot the difference isn't exactly set at hard mode. Budget-friendly alternatives aren't offering the full Xbox Wireless Controller experience here, and (from press images) it looks like Microsoft's model packs a little more junk in the trunk - especially around those little grip nubbins at the bottom. So, while prices might be higher, the ultimate experience of using Microsoft's compact controller might be just a little less painful than usual.
Microsoft clearly has plans for it. The brand is joining forces with Samsung to introduce a new bundle offer with its TVs later this year, and it's also got plans to bring the Xbox Nano Controller to Meta Quest bundles over the course of the holiday season as well.
Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector.
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