I've seen over 500 horror movies, and these are the scary must-watches to add to your Halloween playlist

It's officially spooky season, and as we are getting closer to October 31, that means now is the best time to tuck into all the best Halloween movies. However, horror is a massive and very popular genre, and it can feel like a chore trying to find something new to watch during this scaretacular season. Well, as a massive fan of slashers, cinematic hauntings, and with over 500 horror movies logged in my Letterboxd account, I've decided to help out my fellow horror hounds by highlighting my top 10 scary hits to watch this All Hallows Eve.

In this list, I've tried to avoid writing up all the go-to and (very worthy) classics, since you can find them all over the internet, including in our very own list of the best horror movies. For that reason, big omissions like The Thing, John Carpenter's Halloween, and The Shining have been left off the ranking in favour of the lesser-known scary heroes of the genre. My goal is to try and introduce you to something new, and if you have any other picks that you think deserve more love, feel free to comment them down below as well.

I've also tried to include something for any kind of Halloween horror movie watcher. You'll find goofy, gory flicks, as well as cerebral chillers that will haunt your dreams here. So, lock your doors and turn off the lights, let's dive into my top recommendations of scary movies to watch this Halloween if you are after pure thrills.

The best scary movies to watch this Halloween, starting with...

Inside

(Image credit: La Fabrique de Films)

Year: 2007

Director(s): Julien Maury, Alexandre Bustillo

What is a horror list without a splash of New French Extremity? Helmed by Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo in their directorial debut, Inside is an all-time great when it comes to French horror, and really deserves to have its brutal praises sung more regularly. Although it's set during Christmas time and not Halloween, its unflinching violence and stomach-churning terror really make this a year-round must-watch. The story follows a pregnant widow named Sarah who, one night while home alone, gets approached by a strange woman.

The stranger (called La Femme) manages to break into the house and then proceeds to try and perform a C-section with a pair of scissors and steal Sarah's baby. Cue some traumatic chases, plenty of blood, and amazing acting from the two leads. La Femme resembles almost a gender-swapped version of John Carpenter's Halloween, as La Femme's stalking and use of shadows are very similar to old Michael Myers. So, if you want the same vibe from that iconic horror but with more graphic scenes, Inside is a great choice.

Killer Klowns From Outer Space

(Image credit: Trans World Entertainment)

Year: 1988

Director: Stephen Chiodo

Killer Klowns From Outer Space is ridiculous but ridiculous in the best kind of way. If you have friends over for a Halloween party or movie marathon, few picks are going to be as gloriously goofy and fun as the classic from the '80s. The plot of the movie is simple: alien clowns have come to Earth for the purpose of killing and harvesting humans in deadly candyfloss cocoons. And their weapons are of the deadly circus-themed variety as well.

The kills in this one are surprisingly brutal; the alien clowns' appearance is grotesque and actually scary (sorry Pennywise, you've been beaten), and its 88-minute runtime ensures that its weirdness never becomes stale or annoying, either. Sure, the mutant popcorn may make you rethink your snack choices for a few days after the credits start to roll, but it's a small price to pay for the joyous experience that is Stephen Chiodo's film.

Possum

(Image credit: Dark Sky Films)

Year: 2018

Director: Matthew Holness

Possum is a film that truly doesn't get enough love. However, it isn't for everyone. This horror movie doesn't hold your hand; instead, it focuses on creating visceral emotions and employing symbolism rather than a traditional narrative. If you have a soft spot for arthouse films, then you'll enjoy this flick; if not, I'd say still try it anyway, because (even if you happen to find it pretentious at times), Possum is a beautiful example of British horror.

Possum tells the story of a children's puppeteer who is forced to return to his hometown. However, he soon realizes that he's being haunted by a very creepy spider-like puppet called "Possum." As he tries to dispose of the puppet, past trauma comes to the surface, and some very nasty revelations happen. This is the type of psychological horror that'll stick with you and is the perfect pick if you are looking for something more serious this Halloween.

Evil Dead 2

(Image credit: Rosebud)

Year: 1987

Director: Sam Raimi

Evil Dead 2 is one of the movies on my list that is pretty well known, especially since it's had a sequel, reboot and spin-off over the years. However, along with John Carpenter's Halloween, this is the movie I'd suggest for folks to watch on October 31st. And since I made the rule not to add Michael Myers here, you're getting Ash Williams and deadites instead.

Evil Dead 2 isn't just one of the best horror movies ever made; it's one of the best, most campy, and fun horror movies ever made as well. The film follows Ash and his girlfriend going to a cabin in the woods for a getaway. However, romance is replaced with screams once they discover the Necronomicon, and a bunch of monsters try to end them. Bruce Campbell as Ash is one of the best times, as he manically laughs, shoots the undead, chops his arm off, and delivers the iconic "groovy" line. If you want giggles but still want real scares and some stunning practical effects, Evil Dead 2 has got you covered.

The Wailing

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Year: 2016

Director: Na Hong-jin

The Wailing is a scary movie that, in my opinion, is the perfect choice for horror fans who love thrillers or are looking for a captivating horror gateway film to share with their friends who may not be totally sold on the genre (we'll change their minds, don't worry). Directed by Na Hong-jin, the film follows a policeman of a small village in South Korea who has to investigate a series of strange murders that seem to be tied to a disturbing new illness.

The movie does an excellent job of creating a feeling of dread, and some of its imagery is downright disturbing. However, it is a long movie, and a slow-burn one too, so if you are looking for jump-scare fare, The Wailing isn't for you. But if you are after a dark mystery that will make you feel unsettled and nervous throughout its entire runtime, you are in for a treat. The acting and cinematography are also stunning, which is really just a nice bonus on top of the horror cake.

Dog Soldiers

(Image credit: Pathé)

Year: 2002

Director: Neil Marshall

Action and horror tend to go hand in hand. So many flicks have survivors having to flee, or even fight the baddies in some kind of way. However, few scary movies throw actual military men into the main cat-and-mouse dynamic. Dog Soldiers is one of the best werewolf movies ever made, and follows a squad of British soldiers who, while conducting a training exercise in the Scottish Highlands, end up being hunted by a pack of very aggressive werewolves.

This movie has some of the best action-horror sequences you'll ever see and just enough ridiculousness to make it incredibly charming. Seeing assault rifles going toe to toe with mad wolves, limbs being held together by superglue, and some explosions on top of everything is a wail of time. Throw in some quality Caine puns and some great practical effects, and Dog Soldiers will never not be a violent winner.

House

(Image credit: Toho)

Year: 1977

Director: Nobuhiko Obayashi

If you couldn't tell by the entries on my list already, I'm a big fan of goofy horror that doesn't sacrifice scares for laughs. So, of course the downright surreal. Very funny, and very spooky classic '70s movie, House has to be on my list of Halloween must-watches. The cult horror follows a high school girl and her six friends who travel to her aunt's country home. Too bad that the house is packed with supernatural forces that are hell bent on devouring them all.

If I had to describe House, it would be a fever dream of a film. Absurdist and surreal writing collide with violent and off-the-wall moments that will live in your head rent-free. From cannibalistic watermelon scenes, rooms being flooded with blood, and hauntings that lead to transformations into giant banana piles, there is no other movie like this one. Every element of a traditional haunting is taken to the extreme, and it's truly an artistic testament to the horror genre as a whole.

Barbarian

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Year: 2022

Director: Zach Cregger

I've had a love-hate relationship with most horror movies that have been released since 2020. In my personal opinion, a lot fall flat story-wise or only have a stellar last 30 minutes of actual scares to try and capitalize on the popularity of the genre. However, Barbarian is plain horror fun for its entire runtime. It centres around a double booking of an Airbnb, revealing a very dark past that's still lurking in the home's walls.

Sure, its comments on the #Me Too movement are extremely on the nose, and its dialogue can be straight goofy at times, but with camera work reminiscent of PS2 horror games, plenty of action, and genuinely scary meditations about how society views and abuses women, I can't help but love it. Barbarian is a great time, and if I had to recommend a relatively recently released horror to crack out with your friends for Halloween night, it's this.

Audition

(Image credit: Omega Project)

Year: 1999

Director: Takashi Miike

Audition is the kind of horror movie that will make you feel ill in the best possible way. Not only does it have some of the most brutal gore you can see (think limbs being sawed off and sharp things poking eyes), but its slow-burning story will suffocate you with tension. It follows a pretty sexist setup, basically, a man decides to hold auditions for a fake movie in order to find a new wife.

However, sexist expectations are turned on their head once it's revealed that his dream woman was never real, and instead, the chosen woman is a predator looking for her next victim. Audition is deeply unnerving, extremely blatant with its violence, and is just a great story as well. But like with most J-horror, it does take a while to get to its action. If you can get on with the slow build-up, you'll be in for a wild and scarring time, though, trust us.

The Exorcist

(Image credit: Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Year: 1973

Director: William Friedkin

OK, yes, I know I said that I'd be avoiding the major horror classics in this list, but I cannot not recommend The Exorcist whenever I get the chance. It's one of the best movies ever made, and is not only terrifying but is also a great gateway to the genre, as its story is just as captivating as all the scares. Basically, no matter what kind of movie fan you or your Halloween watch party may be, you just can't go wrong with The Exorcist, so it gets a pass to be included here.

Directed by William Friedkin, the movie follows the story of a 12-year-old girl who gets possessed (spoiler, it's by a demon) and two Catholic priests who come to try and exorcise the evil entity known as Pazuzu. Each character is interesting here, going through emotional beats such as crises of faith, feelings of parental abandonment, and more. All the while, terror is built through environmental cues such as the wind, and extreme supernatural performances that every actor commits to. The Exorcist is a masterpiece and perfect for a Halloween movie marathon.

Honorable mentions

(Image credit: Filmax)

While they just missed my top 10 ranking, there are plenty of other horror movies I'd recommend for your Halloween watch parties. So if you are looking for more titles after browsing the ones mentioned above, here are some honorable mentions for you to dig into next.

The Descent

Goodnight Mommy (the 2014 movie, aka the good one)

Possession

The Haunting

Eyes Without a Face

REC

For more scares, check out our lists of the best slasher movies and all the upcoming horror movies still on their way this year and beyond.