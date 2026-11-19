It's official: we have a new James Bond. Robert Pattinson will play 007 in Bond 26, directed by Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, for new studio Amazon MGM. Five years after Daniel Craig's last mission, the long wait for Bond to return is almost over.
If the news has left you feeling shaken and stirred, we've got plenty more classified intel below. So read on for everything we know so far about Bond 26, from the people bringing Bond back behind the scenes, to the confirmed cast, to story and release date speculation.
While we wait for 007 to sip a Vesper martini once more, why not check out our recap of how Robert Pattinson became the next James Bond, and our ranking of the best Bond movies.
There is currently no official release date for Bond 26, nor has studio Amazon MGM hinted at a release window. However, given the stage the movie is currently at in production, we can make an educated guess.
Director Denis Villeneuve is about to be a free agent following the release of Dune 3 on December 18, and will presumably be working full-time on Bond 26 from that point, once his Dune 3 promotional duties are complete. The official announcement suggested that screenwriter Steven Knight has completed work on the Bond 26 screenplay, and with Pattinson's casting now confirmed, many of the major pieces are already in place.
Assuming there are no major setbacks, we'd expect a new Bond film to hit screens late 2028 or in 2029. That may seem far away right now, but Bond will be back on screen sooner than you think.
Bond 26 plot speculation
The script for Bond 26 is, of course, a state secret, so exact details about what to expect from Bond 26 are non-existent right now, but the casting of Robert Pattinson is our first big clue.
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At 40 years old, Pattinson is older than even Daniel Craig was in Casino Royale, so despite Pattinson still looking fresh-faced, a young Bond story is highly unlikely. Pattinson is something of an unpredictable performer, and an actor who has proven time and time again that he's willing to take risks. However, he can also distill the essence of cool on screen; just check out his performance as Neil in Christopher Nolan's Tenet for evidence of that.
Former Bond writers Neil Purvis and Robert Wade are in agreement on this, telling Deadline that they think Pattinson "has what it takes" to play Bond, adding, "We liked the sly wit he brought to the spy in Tenet, and with this decision it’s clear Denis wants to keep Bond cool.”
What does that mean? Don't expect Pattinson's Bond to be a Craig-style bruiser bulldozing his way through the scenery, nor a Connery-style enforcer. Neither would I expect the cheeky humor of Roger Moore's Bond to creep its way in, given Villeneuve's proclivity for relatively self-serious material. Instead, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan's eras might be the closest touchstones, at least tonally.
As for what the story could cover, it's likely to have been a fascinating struggle for screenwriter Steven Knight. Bond has always been defined by the era, and much of Ian Fleming's source material has been mined (though often simply for titles rather than plot specifics). What defines a late-2020s Bond? Does traditional, Cold War-era spycraft even have a place in the tech-driven age of AI? And would Amazon go the serialized route of Craig's era that more thoroughly interrogates the Bond persona through past trauma, or opt for the more episodic, self-contained missions of Bonds prior?
Our best guess is that, after Craig, you can't put the toothpaste back in the tube, and Pattinson's Bond will continue to be treated as a character on his own journey, rather than resetting the clock with each outing. And I don't see a world where AI and technology aren't part of Bond's world, but that's all speculation for now.
Bond 26 cast
So far, there is a single confirmed cast member, and that's the man playing James Bond himself, Robert Pattinson. Bond, of course, is the cornerstone the rest of his world needs to be built around, so now that Pattinson is in place, we expect further casting news to come thick and fast.
Assuming Amazon MGM and Denis Villeneuve aren't throwing out the baby with the bathwater and giving us a radically different kind of Bond movie, we'd expect news soon on who will play the villain and the Bond girl in Bond 26. And it's possible we'll also get a new M, Moneypenny, Q, Felix Leiter and more familiar figures.
For now then, the confirmed Bond 26 cast is as follows.
Robert Pattinson as James Bond
Who else is working on Bond 26?
Before Pattinson signed on as the next 007, a number of key creatives were put in place behind the scenes. After Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson sold their controlling stake in Bond to Amazon in February 2025, veteran producers David Heyman (the Harry Potter movies) and Amy Pascal (the Spider-Man movies) were brought on as stewards for the Bond franchise.
It was Heyman and Pascal who hired Dune director Denis Villeneuve to helm Bond 26 in June of the same year. At the time, Heyman and Pascal said, "Denis Villeneuve has been in love with James Bond movies since he was a little boy. It was always his dream to make this movie, and now it's ours, too. We are lucky to be in the hands of this extraordinary filmmaker."
Two months later, in August 2025, it was announced that Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight would pen the screenplay for Bond 26. Prior to Knight, screenwriters Neal Purvis and Robert Wade wrote every Bond movie between 1999's The World is Not Enough and 2021's No Time to Die, including every movie during the Daniel Craig era.
The rest of the Bond 26 team has yet to be officially announced, though there are unconfirmed rumors that Villeneuve and his Dune and Dune: Part Two cinematographer Greig Fraser will re-team for Bond 26, despite Linus Sandgren taking over for Fraser on Dune 3. Sandgren previously served as cinematographer on No Time to Die. For now, we'll have to wait for more news.
There is no trailer for Bond 26 just yet, as the movie hasn't started filming. However, we did get a taste of what's in store with a short casting announcement video that confirmed Robert Pattinson's casting as James Bond. The 26-second-long teaser sees Pattinson's Bond step out of deep shadows wearing a traditional tux, and holding a slightly higher-tech pistol than we're used to from Bond (some have already balked at the idea MI6's finest would use a red dot sight on his weapon of choice).
We also got a first promotional image, shot by photographer Jaap Buitendijk, who says the shadowy effect was achieved using a "tightly focused beam of a Fresnel light". It's unclear if Buitendijk also lit the screentest video, but we do know Villeuve directed it.
How many movies has Robert Pattinson signed on for?
It's currently classified information how many missions Pattinson's Bond will embark on, but reporting in the run-up to Pattinson's casting gave us a clear indication about what the future could hold. Per Puck, the terms of Pattinson's deal required the Tenet star to sign on for three movies, which was actually one movie less than other nearly-Bond candidates were required to sign on for. Pattinson is also reportedly being more generously compensated for the role than the other potential Bonds would have been.
So that could mean a trilogy of Pattinson-starring Bond films, if not more (Craig, of course, played Bond in five films across 15 years). We don't yet know if Villeneuve will direct more than one Bond movie either, but he has just helmed a trio of Dune movies, so he's no stranger to shepherding back-to-back productions to the screen.
We'll confirm any further information on Bond 26 right here, as it's disclosed by MI6. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way.
I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
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